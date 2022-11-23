Xi’s promotion of technocrats serves two purposes: to compete with the United States and to reduce contestation of his power

VSThe hina faces many challenges in breaking through barriers to innovation, a problem that the ZhongnanhaiCCP headquarters could try to solve by promoting party cadres with technical backgrounds or technocrats.

President Xi Jinping’s techno-utopia-focused national security state needs bureaucrats who can deliver solutions to the domestic and foreign policy challenges he has outlined.

The 20th Party Congress now has 40% technocrats occupant81 seats as full members of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee,accordingAccording to an analysis by the Brookings Institution. Among the 24 Politburo members selected at the 20th Party Congress, at least six new members have formal training and experience in science and technology fields. Four of them have studied outside of China.

There is a debate among Chinese scholars about what technocrat means.

China’s technical elites came to power only partly because of their technical qualifications and partly because of their non-technocratic political or family connections. The emphasis on three objective elements technical training, professional occupation, leadership position avoids value judgments and is therefore less subjective,wroteCheng Li in his 2001 classic textChinese leaders: the new generation.

Technocratic interests

Among the technocrats promoted by Xi, some subject matter experts are particularly sought after, including aerospace technology, semiconductors, environmental science and biotechnology.

Ma Xingrui, the current leader of the Xinjiangunit parties, served as commander-in-chief of China’s space program before being elevated to the Politburo. He comes from the governorship of Guangdong province. Yuan Jiajun, party secretary of Zhejiang province, also affiliated with China’s space program, was elevated to the Politburo.

Ma and Yuan are sometimes described as members of the aerospace clique due to their affiliation with the Chinese space program. The rise of the so-called aerospace clique or club cosmos cannot be missed. According to an analysis by the Brookings Institution, about 20 seats on the 20th Central Committee have a background in aerospace technologies.

Li Gangjie, a Tsinghua University graduate in industrial physics and nuclear safety, who served in the environmental science portfolio, was promoted to the new Politburo. Li also briefly studied in France between 1991 and 1993 before returning to China. Yin Li, a former Fujian party secretary and now Beijing party secretary, is trained in public health and educated in the former Soviet Union and the United States.

A story of decline and rise

The struggle between technocratically trained party cadres and political theorists has a history dating back to former Chinese President Jiang Zemin. In 1997, when Jiang was general secretary, theto shareministers with a technical background, including engineering, reached 70%. The phenomenon was visible in various sections of Chinese politics in the late 1990s, when even a large majority of members had degrees in science and technology.

But under Hu Jintao in 2007, the percentage share of technocrats who were full members of the CPC Central Committee fell to 31.3%, before falling to 17.6% under Xi Jinping during the 19eParty Congress.

While the numbers may hint at Beijing’s growing preoccupation with promoting local innovation, the story is more complicated.

The return of technocrats since 1997 marks a decade of competition between Beijing and Washington over next-generation technologies, including artificial intelligence, machine learning and semiconductors, which has further intensified in the past two years. .

The Chips and Science Act in August and semiconductor export controls announced in October suggest that Washington is ready to strike where it hurts Beijing. The two measures that seek to ensure that the United States can maintain its advantage are semiconductor technology against Beijing and thwarting China’s efforts to acquire semiconductor-related intellectual property through unfair means.

As if those announcements weren’t enough, the US national security adviser said Washington needs to stay ahead of its competitors in core technologies as much as possible.

The competition to develop and deploy fundamental technologies that will transform our security and our economy is intensifying. Global cooperation on common interests has frayed, even as the need for such cooperation takes on existential importance. The magnitude of these changes increases every year, as do the risks of inaction,saidthe United States national security strategy of 2022.

Why Xi is comfortable promoting technocrats

Another explanation for the promotion of technocrats may be factional politics.

They are less linked to political factions because they are functional people working in silos. They are less corrupt because they are more educated. Thus, those responsible for these two sectors first intervened because[of]what Xi wanted to exclude. They didn’t start because of what Xi wanted to include,wroteDesmond Shum, an exiled Chinese business tycoon with insider knowledge of Chinese politics, in a Twitter thread.

Shum was referring to the fact that the technocratically leaning cadre has a mentality of working in silos and therefore cannot muster the ability to muster political capital as Xi Jinping did before he came to power.

Other pundits echoed Shums’ views on why Xi feels comfortable promoting technocrats.

Generally more down-to-earth than executives in other streams. It will be a close-knit team that understands technology and with a goal-oriented mindset, said Wu Junfei, a researcher at Hong Kong-China Economic and Cultural Development.

Xi appears to be focused on promoting individuals who have achieved great military and scientific endeavors. Sichuan Provincial Governor Huang Qiang is one of them. He helped design the Chengdu J-20 stealth fighter. But it cannot be assumed that Xi puts merit ahead of his political interests.

Its promotion of a technocratic framework serves two purposes. First, the promotion of these skills and guarantees that China is ready to compete with the United States in fundamental technologies. Second, the new generation of technocrats is unlikely to have the political savvy to challenge Xi’s authority anytime soon.

Xi’s success lies in using political theory, with the backing of his ideological czar Wang Huning, to promote his brand of national security statehood. But the underlying impetus of marrying political theorizing with science and technology is to ensure national economic growth that ultimately ensures regime stability.

New Politburo members with science and technology backgrounds will likely jockey for entry into the next Politburo standing committee in 2027. These new cadres won’t have the kind of political acumen that rivals have shown. recent Xi, Li Keqiang and Hu Chunhua.

Xi is looking to newly promoted technocrats to achieve his goal of national scientific innovation and ensure they cannot challenge him at the upcoming Party congress.

The author is a freelance columnist and journalist. He is currently pursuing an MA in International Politics with a focus on China at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London. He was previously a Chinese media reporter at the BBC World Service. He tweets @aadilbrar. Views are personal.

