Boris Johnson claims France was in denial before Russian invasion, talks about Germany





Amid the ongoing brutal war in Eastern Europe, former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson claimed that Germany initially preferred a quick military defeat of Ukraine to a protracted struggle and that France was “in denial” of the possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. . Johnson made the statements during an exclusive interview with CNN partner network CNN Portugal on Monday. Johnson said opinions among Western nations differed significantly before Russia began its aggressive invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Johnson singled out three major EU countries in his remarks. Johnson pointed out that while EU countries eventually came to Ukraine’s aid and now offer unwavering support, that was not always the situation before the Russian invasion. Boris Johnson commented on the Russian invasion of Ukraine During the interview, Johnson said: “This thing was a huge shock, we could see the Russian battalion tactical groups coming together, but different countries had very different perspectives. He went on to say, “The German point of view was at one point that if this were to happen, which would be a disaster, then it would be better for everything to end quickly and for Ukraine to fall back, and added that for this approach “all sorts of valid economic reasons”. The former British Prime Minister then noted, I couldn’t support that, I thought that was a disastrous way of looking at it. But I can understand why they thought and felt the way they did. Since the invasion of Moscow, according to the CNN report, Germany has made swift efforts to reduce its dependence on Russian energy. Furthermore, while speaking of France, Johnson said: Have no doubt that the French have been in denial until the last moment. It is pertinent to mention that just weeks before Vladimir Putin sent his forces to Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron led Europe’s efforts to stop him. He visited her in the Kremlin. Johnson also took issue with Italy’s early response to the threat of invasion. He revealed to Quest that due to their “massive” dependence on Russian hydrocarbons, their government, which was then led by Mario Draghi, “simply said at one point that they would not be able to support the position we were taking”. According to the CNN report, many observers initially thought the Russian invasion of Ukraine would be over within days or weeks, but Kyiv troops instead deterred Moscow’s preliminary push into the capital and recently conducted counterattacks. – effective offensives to regain ground. in the east and south of the nation. Zelenskyy is a ‘very brave guy’: Johnson Underscoring this, Johnson claimed that as soon as Russia began its invasion in February, opinions in Europe immediately changed. According to him, what happened was that everyone, Germans, French, Italians, everyone, (US President) Joe Biden saw that there was simply no other choice. Because you couldn’t negotiate with this guy (Putin). This is the key point. He added that the European Union has done a great job in standing up to Russia and imposing new sanctions. Besides that, in the exclusive interview, Johnson praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He said Zelensky has been absolutely exceptional in his leadership. He added, He’s a very brave guy. I think the story of this conflict would have been totally, totally different if he hadn’t been there. (Picture: AP)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/russia-ukraine-crisis/boris-johnson-claims-france-was-in-denial-before-russian-invasion-talks-about-germany-articleshow.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos