As PM Modi rallies in Mehsana, party leader says his campaign slogan is a ‘shattering blow’





Beneath the Statue of Unity shine, some black spots for BJP It’s a typical Saturday at the Statue of Unity, with no particular excitement that it’s the first Assembly elections since the 182-metre structure was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kevadia, Narmada district. The inauguration in 2018 was followed by the renaming of the village where the statue is located in Ektanagar, and the start of a tourist circuit with more than 35 attractions in 2020. In 2017, the Nandod Assembly seat (ST reserved) under which Kevadia falls was wrested from the BJP by the Congress. So much is at stake for the BJP this time in the siege, which covers both the Unity Statue and the Sardar Sarovar Dam, two of the Modi government’s pet projects that are also central to its election campaign. The statue stands on the island of Sadhu Bet, overlooking the dam. Statue of Unity in the Kevadia of Gujarat (file) However, what is for the Modi government a record feat, raising the tallest statue in the world, does not hold so much appeal for tribals in the region. They struggled to reorganize their lives around the project, especially those who lost their land to Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL). While their plea in court was rejected, the protests lasted throughout the construction and were mainly led by Praful Vasava, a former leader of the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) who is now the candidate of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP ) from Nandod. Being in Opp cannot be an alibi: Lalit Vasoya forces MP to sell to Dhoraji Do you pay a salary to someone who worked on your farm harvesting and threshing groundnuts, to someone who picked cotton and sprayed pesticides on the crop, or to someone who wanders around the village simply because she is beautiful ? To whom do you owe wages, Lalit Vasoya, the incumbent Congressman from Gujarats Dhoraji Assembly constituency, asks a small gathering of farmers from Vadla village in Upleta taluka in Rajkot district, so even as a crowd was gathering in the nearby town of Dhoraji for Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ public meeting on Sunday as part of his campaign for the BJP candidates for the upcoming state assembly polls. Struck by the question, some men in the assembly replied: Of course to those who work on our agricultural land.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/elections/gujarat-election-2022-live-updates-bjp-congress-aap-campaigns-8281954/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos