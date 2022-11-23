SCOTUS Won’t Hear Trump’s Ultimate Tax Returns Case





The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee to obtain former President Donald Trump’s tax returns and other related financial information, as the session lame duck continues.

In a terse two-sentence order, the nation’s High Court put its own stamp of finality on a years-long effort by congressional Democrats to obtain the 45th president’s 1,040 and associated tax returns for the years since he took office. was the leader of the country.

“The request for suspension of the warrant presented to the Chief Justice and referred by him to the Court is dismissed,” the order reads. “The order made thus far by the Chief Justice is set aside.”

In August of this year, a three-judge panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit issued a warrant ordering the US Treasury Department to provide the requested documents to congressional investigators by 3 November 2022. The IRS had indicated its willingness to comply with the court order.

On October 31, 2022, Trump requested emergency assistance from Chief Justice John Roberts, seeking the issuance of an administrative or emergency stay that would suspend the appeals court’s mandate until the Supreme Court in full considers a forthcoming petition for certiorari on the merits. Trump’s attorneys also said the arguments made in the emergency request could be construed as a petition themselves, essentially an effort to get things done more quickly.

The following morning, November 1, 2022, Roberts granted the break.

The stay, as the ex-president’s own emergency request noted, gave the nine justices an opportunity “to consider granting reconsideration” of the case on its merits. Trump argued that the lower courts erred when they accepted the rationale offered by congressional investigators. Furthermore, they argued, this alleged error touched on fundamental issues of the separation of powers and “the presidency itself”.

“Upon consideration of the request of counsel for the plaintiffs, it is ordered that the terms of reference of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, Case No. 21-5289, be stayed pending of a new order of the undersigned or of the Court,” the Chief Justice wrote when granting the stay.

Roberts advised interested parties to respond hastily to the case stylized as Trump v. Ways and Means Committee.

In turn, the US Solicitor General’s office, the committee itself, and Trump’s attorneys have filed responding briefs and responses.

After reviewing these various arguments, it appears that at least five judges were uninterested in learning more about the tax filing litigation. It takes at least four judges to grant certiorari on a case and hear all of the opposing parties’ arguments.

No dissent was recorded from Tuesday’s order denying and canceling the stay. Theoretically, there could have been three votes to uphold the stay and consider the case on the merits.

Had the Supreme Court taken up the case, Democrats would likely never have had access to the documents they fought over for years through various favorable court rulings to get their hands on them. The incoming GOP House majority is unlikely to follow through on Trump’s finance probe.

Democrats have previously said, and convinced the court system, that they intend to use Trump’s tax returns to study the mechanics and funding of the IRS audit process for presidents and vice presidents. American presidents.

The next 118th Congress is expected to meet in early January 2023.

[Image via Emily Elconin/Getty Images]

