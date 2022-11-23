What does Xi Jinping mean by the fact that the Asia-Pacific is not an arena for great power competition?

Asia-Pacific is no one’s backyard and should not become an arena for a high power contestsaid Chinese President Xi Jinping. Likewise, no attempt to wage a new Cold War will ever be allowed by the people or our times, he added, addressing the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in Bangkok, in Thailand.

This was said by Xi after his talks with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Bali earlier. Their talks became essential for regional and global peace in the aftermath of the war in Ukraine, accompanied by bilateral tensions over Taiwan. Then there is North Korea’s resumption of missile testing and the accompanying mutual recriminations and threats with Washington. Analysts said the North Korean missiles would threaten the security of East Asia and the wider region, reaching as far as the American mainland.

The US-China message from Bali was that there would not be another cold war, much less a hot war, although there would be outright competition between the two nations. We will compete vigorously. But I’m not looking for conflict, I’m looking to manage this competition responsibly, Biden said after talks with Xi.

In a post-meeting statement, Xi always called Taiwan the first red line not to cross in US-China relations. This was after Biden claimed to have assured Xi that for decades US policy in Taiwan has been to support both Beijing’s “One China” position and the Taiwanese military. It remained unchanged. He said there was no need for a new Cold War and he did not believe China was preparing a hot one. I don’t think there is an imminent attempt by China to invade Taiwan, Biden added.

Strategic, constructive, but

The positivity of the Xi-Biden talks was carried into the Chinese leaders meet US Vice President Kamala Harris, also in Indonesia in what is seen as a particular US concern to keep two-way lines of communication open. During the talks with the Chinese leader, I noted a key message that President Biden underscored during his meeting with President Xi: We must maintain open lines of communication to responsibly manage competition between our countries. tweeted Harris later.

A Chinese statement after the Xi-Harris meeting described the talks as strategic and constructive with major significance in guiding the next stage of China-US relations. The statement hopes Vice President Harris will take an active role in working with China to promote relations between the two nations to return to a healthy and stable path. To this end, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will soon fly to Beijing to advance the bilateral talks from where the two presidents left off in Bali.

However, a new irritant in bilateral relations, thus regional peace in East Asia/Asia-Pacific, may come about if Harris sticks to his original plan and sets foot on the island of Palawan, near the disputed island of Spratly, in the South China Sea, as originally planned to be part of his official visit to the Philippines this week. Harris will be the first senior official from another country to visit Palawan and will be received aboard a Philippine Coast Guard vessel.

Under a 1951 agreement, the United States is obligated to assist the Philippines against foreign aggression. As is also known, not only China and the Philippines, but also Malaysia, Brunei, Vietnam and Taiwan have filed individual claims against the Spratly Group. After being provoked by China in 2009, the Philippines also won an injunction from the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague in 2013 that dismissed China’s historic claims to the island chain’s resources.

For the United States, Harris’ visit to the island of Palawan is significant, as the incumbent Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr wants to revive bilateral relations. His center-left predecessor Rodrigo Duterte had threatened to sever ties and was also slow to seek the application of the international sentence on the Spratlys. For the United States and China, they cannot be seen as weakening after mutual comfort and assertion of equality/fairness in Bali.

more unpredictable

It appears that the United States and China are ready to push back on their recent tensions over Taiwan, especially after North Korea began testing ballistic missiles that would have a range to reach the American mainland, supposedly avoiding American air defense systems. This was supposedly in response to expanded military exercises between South Korea and the United States, but it is unclear whether the latter anticipated the former.

At one point in its serial tests, North Korea said some of them were simulations of nuclear attacks against South Korean and American targets. It is not unknown that North Korea has long wanted to increase its nuclear attack capability. The Western perception is that muscle flexing is only about getting more concessions from them than attacking South Korea, Japan or the United States. As if the latter was in mind, North Korea’s Foreign Minister Choe Son Hue warned that the recent agreement between the United States, South Korea and Japan had left tensions on the Korean peninsula more unpredictable.

Choes’ statement came after President Bidens’ recent trilateral summit with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts in Cambodia. In their joint statement, the three leaders strongly condemnedRecent North Korean missile testsand agreed to work together to strengthen deterrence. For the Americas portion, Biden reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to defending South Korea and Japan with a full range of capabilities, including nuclear weapons.

Choe said the more the US and its allies step up their provocative and bluffing military activities, the fiercer the military counteraction (by North Korea) will be. He went so far as to say: The United States will be well aware that this is gambling, which they will certainly regret. Already, his country has argued that its ongoing weapons tests are legitimate military responses to what it calls military exercises between US and South Korean forces, and the inclusion of Japan in the training, which it considers a precursor to an invasion. Washington and Seoul said their drills were defensive in nature.

Indications are that thanks to the North Korean tests, the United States may have reprioritized the region, putting Taiwan on the back burner until China acts provocatively or proactively, however it is called. looked. The double declaration that neither side wanted a new Cold War therefore implies that Xi might also have given Biden reason to feel comfortable about Taiwan, at least for now.

Bidens’ reference to the US one-China policy in talks with Xi appears to be conciliatory. It is so after he had sent Outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan a few months ago, for nothing more than a message, when perhaps nothing like that was necessary, or would have worked, if it had been a confrontation bigger than the one that both have adopted. Incidentally, the loss of the House majority for Bidens’ Democratic Party in this month’s biennial elections has meant that Pelosi won’t be president now.

From a Chinese perspective, he gained nothing from the Xi-Biden talks and follow-up Xi-Harris exchanges. While he gave the impression of going slowly on Taiwan, which is a plus for the United States, the latter is also strengthening its position in East Asia, after the Bidens trilateral summit with the leaders of Japan and of South Korea, as well as on the Philippine front. . How Beijing intends to view this situation will be closely watched.

Modi Takeoff

For now, whether it’s Biden who says he and Xi have agreed against a new Cold War, or Xi who says Asia-Pacific should not become an arena for competition between major powers, they knowingly or otherwise mirrored/repeated what Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said quite crisply and with universal application. Speaking to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Modi said, This is not an era of war.

Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reiterated the Indian idea from the summit in different forums. More recently, at the G-20 summit in Bali, India reportedly worked to have the idea included in the joint communiqué. In more ways, this also became the spirit behind Xi-Biden’s statements, albeit made separately. Xi, as can be remembered, had also said almost similar things to Modi, to Putin in Samarkand.

There is another twist to the story, more of a subtext and a query. Is Xi’s statement against the great power contest arena limited to the Asia-Pacific, as he mentioned, or does it also include other potential geostrategic hotspots of the world, e.g. Indo-Pacific? And are Bidens’ references to a new Cold War also limited to the former, and not the latter as well?

immediate question

When the United States coined the new term Indo-Pacific and propagated the idea against the backdrop of ever-increasing ambitions for an autonomous and expansionary China, some strategic thinkers felt that the United States, as the sole superpower, had shifted away from the southeast. Asia, or what Western media called Asia during the Cold War era. This implied there was nothing to hold back US geostrategic interest in the Asia-Pacific, they reasoned. It was not to be, as Taiwan and North Korea were still there and Beijing and Pyongyang seem too eager to tie the US to them.

The immediate question for New Delhi and the country’s strategic community is where does China place India in its geostrategic thinking scheme? Is it a few rungs below you? This is when China wants the world to be assimilated into the United States, without actually being there. Or is it on par with oneself, or with accepting the possibilities of meeting India somewhere there sooner rather than later?

Likewise, where does India’s American friend also think of India’s rise and timeline in the years and decades to come? Is it watching India grow as fast, as big and as strong as China, with the United States itself standing above all? Or, is the United States planning for China to become as big as itself sooner or later, or is the United States itself slipping a few notches in geo-economic and geo-strategic terms, and eventually meeting China as a near-equal, somewhere along the line leaving India behind in the second rung, despite New Delhi’s ever-growing geopolitical, geoeconomic and geostrategic recovery?

The author is a political analyst and political commentator based in Chennai. Opinions expressed are personal

