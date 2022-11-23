Judges clear way for House committee to get Trump’s tax returns





EMERGENCY FILE By Amy Howe on November 22, 2022 at 3:13 p.m.

Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Hershey, Pennsylvania in 2016. (Evan El-Amin via Shutterstock)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday denied a request by former President Donald Trump to block the disclosure of his tax returns to a congressional committee. The brief order paves the way for the House Ways and Means Committee to secure six years of federal tax returns for Trump and his companies.

The court did not explain its reasoning and neither judge noted a dissent.

The order is the latest, and possibly the final chapter in a long-running litigation that began in 2019, when the Democratic-led Ways and Means Committee asked the IRS for tax returns. of Trump. The committee said it wants to use the documents to inform possible legislation on how federal tax laws apply to a sitting president. And in requesting the records, the committee relied on federal law, 26 USC 6103(f), which allows the committee to obtain any return or information from the IRS, including taxpayer tax returns. individual.

Under the Trump administration, the Treasury Department has refused to release the returns. It was only after President Joe Biden took office in January 2021 that the Treasury Department agreed to hand them over.

Trump nevertheless asked a federal district judge to block disclosure of the tax returns to the committee. He argued that the committee had no legitimate purpose for searching the records and that the real motive for the request was to expose Trump’s finances and gather evidence to use against him in a criminal case. Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden ruled against Trump, and the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit upheld his decision.

Trump came to the Supreme Court on October 31, asking the justices to intervene. He argued that disclosing his tax returns to the committee would violate the Supreme Court’s decision in Trump v. Mazars, a 2020 case involving different requests by congressional committees seeking Trump’s financial records. In Mazars, the court held that such claims must be supported by a valid legislative purpose.

The Biden administration and the committee have urged the justices to stay out of the dispute. The Supreme Court has long held, they pointed out, that courts should consider only whether there is a valid legislative purpose for Congress’s request and not what other motives may have motivated it. And if the release of Trump’s returns were delayed, the committee added, that would leave the Committee and Congress as a whole little or no time to complete their legislative work before the current Congress ends on January 3, 2023. The committee warned, a decision by Trump on the merits would make it much harder for Congress to do its job: Congress would never be able to investigate a former president every time there were allegations that the investigation was politically motivated.

This article was originally published in Howe on the Court.

