The new Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court declared unconstitutional by a civil coalition





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The “Civil Coalition for the Safeguard of Judicial Independence” on Wednesday criticized the inauguration of the Secretary General of the Constitutional Court, Guntur Hamzah, as a new constitutional Court chief judge. Hamzah replaces Aswanto who was removed from office by House lawmakers. The civil society group believes that President Joko Widodo’s decision to pursue the inauguration shows the President’s lack of courage in the face of House of Representatives (DPR) politicians. “The president dares not confront DPR politicians and again shows his broken promises to the public regarding the Aswanto dismissal controversy,” the coalition said in a written statement on Wednesday (November 23rd). In late September, a plenary session of the House approved the proposal tabled by members of House Committee III on the removal of Constitutional Chief Justice Aswanto. At the same time, the legislator randomly appointed, which many consider illegal, the Secretary General of the Constitutional Court, Guntur Hamzah, to replace Aswanto. Unfortunately, the coalition pointed out that House’s intentions to intervene in the Constitutional Court were justified by President Jokowi who followed suit by inaugurating Guntur at the State Palace on Wednesday, November 23. Aswanto’s removal is considered unconstitutional due to the absence of any provision in the 1945 Constitution and statutes and regulations that give House legislators the power to remove constitutional Chief Justices. “Based on this fact, it is becoming increasingly clear that the DPR and the President are deliberately overruling regulations to mitigate bad intentions to intervene before the Constitutional Court (MK),” the coalition said. The coalition insists that the constitutional Court institutionally also did not take a strong stance and seemed to let this recklessness happen. The Secretary General of the Constitutional Court, Guntur Hamza, at the time, does not appear to have rejected the DPR’s proposal. NESA AQILA Click here to get the latest news from Tempo on Google News

