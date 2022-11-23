Boris Johnson claims Germany wanted Ukraine to retreat quickly after Russia invaded, but says it would have been a disaster





BORIS Johnson last night accused Germany of initially wanting Ukraine to be quickly crushed by Russia, rather than wage an interminable war. The ex-prime minister also claimed that France had denied until the last moment that Mad Vlad Putin had launched a full-scale invasion. 1 Boris Johnson claimed Germany initially wanted Ukraine to retreat quickly after Russia invaded Credit: EPA In a candid interview with CNN in Portugal, the BoJo said: “The German point of view was at one point that if this were to happen, which would be a disaster, then it would be better if everything ended quickly and for the Ukraine”. bend. Boris explained that Germany had all sorts of good economic reasons for wanting to avoid a protracted conflict. But he added: I couldn’t stand that, I thought that was a disastrous way of looking at it. I can understand why they thought and felt the way they did. Turning his attention to Italy, Boris said former Prime Minister Marco Draghi at one point thought he could not offer UK-level support to Ukraine because of his country’s dependence on hydrocarbons Russians. Johnson was prime minister when Russian tanks crossed the border on February 24, triggering a major acceleration in the 8-year conflict. The former prime minister’s interview with CNN comes days after Rishi Sunak made his first visit to Kyiv, where he met hero president Volodymyr Zelensky. Mr Sunak announced that the UK would supply Ukraine with 50 million weapons, including anti-aircraft guns to shoot down Russian drones. The Ukrainian leader in turn praised Britain for its continued support in the war with Russia. From the early days of the war, Ukraine and the UK have been the strongest allies,” he said. “With friends like you by our side, we are confident of our victory. Both of our nations know what it means to stand up for freedom.” In Kyiv, the Prime Minister laid flowers at a memorial for war dead and lit a candle at a memorial for Holodomor famine victims, before meeting emergency personnel at a fire station . He said it was “deeply humiliating” to be in Ukraine. The war in Ukraine continues to devastate the lives of millions of innocent civilians. Just last night, a newborn baby was reportedly killed after a Russian missile hit a maternity ward in the southern region of Zaporizhzhia overnight. Rescue workers said there was “a woman in labor with a newborn baby as well as a doctor” inside the two-story building. “As a result of the attack, a baby born in 2022 died,” rescuers said. “The woman and the doctor were rescued from the rubble.” Zelensky accused Russia of bringing “terror and murder” to Ukraine after the horror attack.

