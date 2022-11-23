Beijing wants quick implementation of projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor: report









Updated: November 23, 2022 1:15 p.m.

Hong Kong, Nov 23 (ANI): The main reason for China-Pakistan ‘easy-going’ relations is the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The CPEC project is very dear to Beijing because of its connection with the Belt and Road Initiative.

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed hope that China and Pakistan will work together to develop conditions for early implementation of Main Line 1 (ML-1) upgrade and circular railway project from Karachi, the Hong Kong Post reported citing state media.

Xi Jinping intends to make “CPEC an example of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation,” the Hong Kong Post quoted a state media report as saying. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Beijing to congratulate Chinese President Xi Jinping on securing a third term in power at the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China.

During his visit to China, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had to explain the progress of the CPEC project to Xi Jinping. Xi called it “important” to speed up the construction of ancillary infrastructure for Gwadar Port to showcase its role in promoting interconnected development in the region, the Hong Kong Post reported as quoted by media. of state.

The Chinese president said Pakistan is welcome to export more agricultural products to China and expressed Beijing’s willingness to work with Islamabad to strengthen cooperation in different sectors, including digital economy, e-commerce, photovoltaics and other new energy technologies. Xi said the two sides can take steps to strengthen cooperation in agriculture, science, technology and people’s livelihood. Notably, the CPEC agreement was signed when PML(N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif was Prime Minister of Pakistan. Xi Jinping said, “China views its relationship with Pakistan from a strategic and long-term perspective, and Pakistan has always been a high priority in China’s neighborhood diplomacy,” the Hong Kong Post quoted a recent state media report.

The Chinese president said Beijing is willing to work with Pakistan to strengthen strategic cooperation, step up efforts to develop the China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, and give new impetus to their “strategic partnership through all time”. Given the positive response of the incumbent Pakistani government to China’s plans, Beijing is making efforts to help Islamabad as much as possible.

Xi Jinping said China will continue to work to support Pakistan in the face of the country’s financial situation. Notably, China was happy with the progress of the project until cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan became Prime Minister of Pakistan. The Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was not openly interested in the CPEC project and even criticized it on several occasions.

Beijing intends to use its influence along the terrestrial and maritime “silk roads” between China and Europe. For the project, the land route passes through the Himalayan region close to the international border with China while the sea route passes through the Indian Ocean region.

The $42 billion CPEC project has stalled due to internal issues in Pakistan. The confinement imposed due to COVID-19 has led to logistical problems. Later, Beijing’s financial problems caused fiscal bottlenecks.

A change in the Pakistani government has had an additional impact on CPEC’s progress. Several projects planned under the CPEC were affected due to opposition from local residents. Projects were further affected when Chinese nationals were killed in Pakistan.

According to the report, Xi Jinping said he was “very concerned” about the safety of Chinese people in Pakistan and hoped Islamabad would provide a “safe environment” for Chinese institutions and personnel. (ANI)

