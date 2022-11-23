Youth catalysts in country’s growth: PM Modi hands over 71,000 government employment letters : The Tribune India





Tribune press service New Delhi, November 22 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged the 71,000 new central government recruits to remain lifelong learners and build their capacity to better serve the country. Job opportunities are increasing Experts are optimistic about India’s growth trajectory. Opportunities for new jobs in the public and private sectors are constantly increasing. More importantly, these opportunities are emerging for young people in their own towns and villages. Narendra Modi, PM Handing out 71,000 appointment letters in virtual mode under the ongoing Rozgar Melas which seeks to fill all central government vacancies by 2023 and provide 10 lakh jobs, the prime minister said he personally never let the student in him die. “I never let the student in me die. I learn from everyone, from everything,” the prime minister said after launching the Karmayogi Prarambh module, an online orientation course for new appointees. Noting that the government was working in mission mode to provide government jobs, the Prime Minister said, “Rozgar Mela seeks to empower young people and make them catalysts for national development.” He said experts around the world are now optimistic about India’s growth trajectory and the opportunities for new jobs in the public and private sectors are continuously increasing. “Most importantly, these opportunities are emerging for young people in their own towns and villages,” the Prime Minister said. Noting that Covid and the Ukraine-Russia war had created a challenge for the youth, the Prime Minister added: “According to experts, India has become a major force in the service sector and soon it will also be the manufacturing hub. of the world. The production-linked incentive program is expected to create 60,000 jobs. » Describing himself and government workers as colleagues and co-travellers on the path to making India a developed nation, the prime minister said several UTs and states would continue to hold job fairs sometimes. Nomination letters were handed out today to young people from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu , Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Chandigarh. Goa and Tripura will soon hold similar fairs. The Prime Minister attributed this feat to dual-engine governments and assured that such job fairs would be held from time to time to empower India’s youth. Hailing India’s demographic strength, the Prime Minister urged the new recruits to be representatives of the central government and asked them to fully understand their role and duties. The Prime Minister has instructed recruits to make the most of Karamyogi Prarambh, designed for government employees. By October, the Prime Minister had handed out more than 75,000 nomination letters to government recruits in the first part of the Rozgar Mela. #Narendra Modi

