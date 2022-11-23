Saudi Arabia plans $5 billion investment filing in Ankara BC





Turkey’s finance ministry said talks were underway between Ankara and Riyadh for the latter to deposit a $5 billion investment in the Central Bank of Turkey.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman review a military honor guard during a welcoming ceremony, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, June 22, 2022 (AP Photo/ Burhan Ozbilici) Saudi Arabia plans to open an investment deposit worth $5 billion in the Turkish Central Bank, the Anadolu the news agency reported on Tuesday citing the Turkish Finance Ministry. According to Anadolu news agency, Turkey’s finance ministry said Saudi Arabia plans to establish an investment deposit worth $5 billion in the country’s central bank. The authorities of Ankara and Riyadh are in the final phase of talks to study the prospect of this deposit, according to the agency. Read more: Turkey sides with Saudi Arabia in clash with US over OPEC+ production Last April, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Saudi Arabia for the first time since the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan then announced that Ankara and Riyadh would begin a “new era” to strengthen bilateral relations. Later in June, Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler Mohammad bin Salman landed in Turkey for an official visit. Economic relations between the two countries were on the agenda during the meeting between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara. Turkey, faced with an economic crisis and the deterioration of its currency, the Turkish lira, is seeking to revive its relations with the Gulf countries, with which its ties have been strained since the so-called Arab Spring. Read more: Amnesty: the immunity of the United States in the face of the “deep betrayal” of MBS

