Search intensifies after Indonesia quake kills 268

CIANJUR More rescuers and volunteers were deployed to devastated areas on the main island of Java, Indonesia on Wednesday to search for the dead and missing from an earthquake that killed at least 268 people.

With many missing, some remote areas still inaccessible and more than 1,000 people injured in the 5.6 magnitude quake, the death toll was likely to rise. Hospitals near the densely populated island’s epicenter were already overwhelmed, and patients hooked up to intravenous drips were lying on stretchers and beds in tents set up outside, awaiting further treatment.

More than 12,000 troops were deployed on Wednesday to bolster search efforts led by more than 2,000 joint forces of police, search and rescue agency and volunteers, said Suharyanto, head of the National Agency. disaster mitigation.

Suharyanto, who like many Indonesians uses only one name, said aid was reaching thousands of homeless people who fled to temporary shelters where supplies can only be distributed on foot on the rough terrain.

Television reports showed police, soldiers and other rescue workers using jackhammers, circular and sometimes bare-handed saws and agricultural tools, desperately digging in the worst-hit area of ​​Cijendil village where tons of mud, rocks and trees were left behind by a landslide.

Hundreds of police, soldiers and residents dug through the rubble with their bare hands, shovels and hoes as heavy rains hampered their efforts.

As of Wednesday morning, the government appeared to be focused on finding bodies and, if possible, survivors. Authorities struggled to get tractors and other heavy equipment on washed-out roads after the earthquake triggered landslides that slammed into the hilly hamlets.

Nonetheless, residents said the government was slow to respond to the quake.

Muhammad Tohir, 48, was sitting in his living room with his family in Cijendil when disaster struck. Although his family managed to get out, his sister and two children were crushed by a landslide, a few kilometers (miles) from his house.

When I arrived at my sisters house, I was devastated by what I saw, Tohir said, dozens of houses had been buried by landslides…I feel like I’m apocalyptic .

He said more than 40 houses in his sisters’ neighborhood in Cijendil buried under tons of mud with at least 45 people buried alive, including Tohir’s sister and her two children.

Tohir, along with other locals, searched for the missing using farm tools and managed to pull out two bodies buried under up to 6 meters (10 ft) of mud. Two days later, rescue personnel arrived to help with the search.

The government is too slow to react to this disaster, Tohir said. They should bring heavy equipment to speed that up, he said.

But he said he wouldn’t give up until they could pull his sister and nieces out of the mud.

In several hard-hit areas, water as well as food and medical supplies were distributed by truck, and the authorities deployed military personnel transporting food, medicine, blankets, campaign tents and tank trucks.

Volunteers and rescuers erected other temporary shelters for homeless people in several villages in Cianjur district.

Most were barely protected by makeshift shelters battered by heavy monsoon rains. Only a few were lucky enough to be protected by tents covered with tarpaulins. They said they lacked food, blankets and other aid, as emergency supplies were rushed to the area.

Suharyanto said more than 58,000 survivors had been moved to shelters and 1,083 people had been injured, nearly 600 of whom were still receiving treatment for serious injuries.

He said rescuers recovered 268 bodies from collapsed houses and landslides caused by the quake, and at least 151 were still missing. But not all of the dead have been identified, so it is possible that some of the bodies excavated from the rubble belong to missing persons.

Rescue operations have focused on a dozen villages in Cianjur, where people are still believed to be trapped, Suharyanto said.

In a virtual press conference on Tuesday evening, Suharyanto said more than 22,000 homes in Cianjur had been damaged and the agency was still collecting data on damaged homes and buildings in the city.

Indonesia is frequently hit by earthquakes, many of which are much stronger than Mondays, the magnitude of which is generally expected to cause minor damage. But the area is densely populated and experts said the quake’s shallow depth and poor infrastructure contributed to the severe damage, including collapsed roofs and large piles of bricks, concrete and corrugated iron.

The quake was centered in the rural, mountainous district of Cianjur, where a woman said her house started shaking as if dancing.

More than 2.5 million people live in Cianjur district, including about 175,000 in the main city of the same name.

Most of the dead were public school students who had completed their classes for the day and were taking additional lessons at Islamic schools when the buildings collapsed, West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil said.

President Joko Widodo visited Cianjur on Tuesday and pledged to rebuild infrastructure and provide government aid of up to 50 million rupees ($3,180) to each resident whose home was damaged.

The country of more than 270 million people is frequently hit by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis due to its location on the arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific basin known as the from Ring of Fire.

Associated Press writer Niniek Karmini in Jakarta, Indonesia, contributed to this report.