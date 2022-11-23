Pakistan: PTI chief says Imran Khan will lead ‘biggest protest’ in Pakistan’s history on November 26





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Javed Khan said party chairman Imran Khan would lead the “biggest peaceful protest” in the country’s history in Rawalpindi on November 26. raised demands for elections as a way out of the crisis.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Asad Umar called on Rawalpindi residents to “prepare” for Imran Khan’s arrival on November 26. Asad Umar tweeted: “Pindi get ready! Kaptaan is coming on November 26 with the rest of the country”. Meanwhile, former Pakistani minister and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said the party would disclose its strategy if elections were not held after the appointment of the new army chief. Speaking to Dunya News, Chaudhary said negotiations over the snap election had been conducted with the government.

Fawad Chaudhry said the PTI called on the government to announce the date of the elections. However, he stressed that the incumbent government feared his defeat in the polls, according to the Dunya News report. Chaudhry said the demand for early elections was made by the PTI as well as the people of Pakistan.

Furthermore, Chaudhry called free and fair elections as the only solution to the problems facing Pakistan. Speaking to reporters in Lahore, he said preparations for the long march were underway and 35-40,000 people would reach Rawalpindi on Friday.

“The government should announce the polling date so that we can sort out the rest of the framework,” Dunya News quoted Fawad Chaudhry as saying.

