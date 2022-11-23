China makes first Korean film available for streaming in six years | New





A Korean movie is streaming on a mainland China OTT site for the first time in six years, South Korea’s presidential office in Seoul announced today (November 22). Chinese streaming platform Tencent Video has started streaming Hong Sang-soos Hotel by the river – the author’s award-winning film of 2018 earlier this month. It is the first South Korean film to be shown in China since Beijing effectively banned South Korean content after the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-ballistic missile system was stationed in the nation. peninsular. This follows a meeting between South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who had their first face-to-face meeting in Bali during the G20 summit last week. The two sides reportedly agreed to improve cooperation ties with Yoon, stressing the need to promote people-to-people and cultural exchanges. His publicist Kim Eun-hye said today that Tencent’s move appeared to be a response to those talks. Last December, the comedy Jung Se-kyos 2020 Oh! My grandmother, starring Na Moon-hee, was the first South Korean film to hit theaters in mainland China since the Korean content freeze. No other film from the country has since been screened in Chinese cinemas. However, the addition of Hotel by the river to an OTT platform has sparked speculation and hopes of a new freeze thaw. The film centers on a melancholy old poet who, thinking he is about to die, summons his two estranged sons to a riverside hotel. It premiered in Locarno where lead Ki Joo-bong won the Golden Leopard for Best Actor and later screened in Toronto and Chinas Pingyao International Film Festival. Despite this addition, commentators have taken a dim view of the likelihood that more socially conscious content such as Netflixs squid game or Palme d’Or Parasite – which was pulled from Chinas First International Film Festival in 2019 for technical reasons after being selected as the closing film will be released soon.

