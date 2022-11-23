Anies Baswedans is running for the presidency: will this cause new distinctions in the protest?

The show of support for presidential candidate Anies Baswedan again underscored the enduring dynamic of Indonesian politics: competition without opposition.

On July 11, 2022, the Republic the newspaper reported the president of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce (KADIN) Arsjad-Rasjid as stating that KADIN hoped that after the elections (2024), the losing presidential couple would be invited to the government by the elected president.

The idea that after an electoral contest between candidates for the presidency, the winner should invite the losing candidates to the government only makes sense if there are no fundamental differences between the candidates. Certainly, while the 2014 and 2019 presidential elections between Joko Widodo and Prabowo Subianto gave the impression of reflecting political polarization, their subsequent rapprochement revealed that there were no real differences.

This unopposed competition was again evident in the National Democratic Party (NasDem)’s recent declaration of support for Anie Baswedan, the former governor of Jakarta.

October 3, NasDemannouncementhe was supporting Anies as the preferred presidential candidate in 2024. (The formal nomination process for presidential candidates will not take place until the end of 2023. A candidate must be nominated by a party or coalition of parties, with at least 20% of the seats in the Indonesian Parliament.) The NasDem itself does not have enough seats in the Parliament to nominate Anies, so it will need other parties to join. For now, only the Islamist Justice and Welfare Party (PKS) says it supports Anies. NasDem is testing the waters.

There are three important aspects related to the idea that the system should work without any opposition. First, NasDem spokespersonsclaimed that their candidate would continuePresident Widodo’s policy. Second, NasDem chairman and media mogul Surya Palohpointed out Aniespersonal qualities and not political or strategic issues.

Currently, there is no potential candidate for 2024 with a high enough poll rating to unite the nine-party coalition that Widodo has. The question now is how does a candidate increase his ranking in the polls while avoiding the creation of opposition dynamics.

It is however the third aspect which confirms the strength of the dynamic of non-opposition. A member of the NasDems board of directors, Zulfan Lindan, said the management of Aniess would bethe antithesisfrom the direction of Widodos. The party immediately suspendedby Linda and makes him a non-active leader. NasDem did not agree to oppose the leadership of Anies to that of President Widodo. NasDem is a member of the Widodo government coalition and was an ultra-enthusiastic supporter of Widodo in 2014 and 2019 with the slogan: Jokowi is my president, NasDem is my party.

Anies almost immediately launched its own campaign to raise awareness. The contradiction of protest without a different perspective immediately resurfaced. On the one hand, Anies stated that in2024 Indonesia would be at a crossroads:We can just keep going, or change, he said. The change, however, would not be in terms of policy or strategic direction. Vision perspectives can be simply invented, he said. The real problem for Anies was the candidate’s work record, not their strategic outlook. Whether Aniess’s definitive political focus emerges later remains to be seen.

At the moment, there is no potential candidate for 2024 with a poll rating high enough to unite the nine-party coalition that Widodo possesses. Several candidates presented themselves: Anies, the leader of Gerindra Prabowo, the Indonesian Struggle Party (PDI-P) Puan Maharani and Golkars Airlangga Pribadi. The question now is how a candidate increases his position in the polls while avoiding the creation of an oppositional dynamic. Prabowo did the opposite in the 2018-2019 elections by flirting with Islamist conservatives, which likely caused him to lose the election. Anies has already specifiedhe won’t go that route. But will someone else do it? Or will there be another way in which the candidates will seek to differentiate themselves, without presenting political alternatives?

Or will there be a break with this approach?TEMPOmagazine, a voice of a segment of the educated middle class of Indonesia, has been a harsh critic of President Widodo but also of Puan Maharani and Megawati.TEMPOnow seems to be giving Anies some sympathetic cover. Democratic Party (DP) spokesperson and media personality,Rocky Gerungalso supported Anies, although DP may insist that their president,Agus Harimurti Yudhoyonoto be vice-president of the Anies to the vice-presidency. Gerung also called on Anies not to pursue what he called Widodo-style politics. He did not specify.

A differentiation can still emerge on the basis of the intellectual profiles of a former university rector, Anies, towards a career politician closer to Widodo, supported by the PDI-P and Javanese, like Ganjar Pranowo or Puan. Even Prabowo, in part, would fall into the latter category. Such differentiation could turn into real debates about future policies, as started in a small way in media comments on the differences between Anies’ policies when he was governor of Jakarta onthe non-eviction of squattersin Jakarta and the interim governor appointed by Widodo, Heru Budi Hartono.

This is still a very early stage in the electoral game for 2024 and we can expect several more months of all potential candidates and their parties trying a variety of campaign tactics such as focusing on personalities and gain support through patron-client networks to boost their polling numbers, which will determine whether they can attract a broad enough coalition to support them.

