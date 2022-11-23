Germany would prefer Kyiv to surrender quickly – Radio Zad





Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in an interview with the Portuguese edition of CNN that France ‘denied’ that a Russian invasion of Ukraine was possible and accused the German government of favoring a quick defeat of Ukraine in the conflict. Johnson found that attitudes in Western countries differed significantly before Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24. He will name the top three EU countries, and his views are unlikely to be welcomed in their capitals, CNN noted. Britain’s former prime minister pointed out that although EU countries stood together for Ukraine after the Russian aggression and are now giving it strong support, such an attitude was not common just before the invasion, even when it was known that Russian troops were gathering on Ukrainian borders. “The Germans believed that if the aggression were to take place (…), it was better that everything ended quickly and that Ukraine surrendered” Johnson said, citing “reasonable economic reasons” for the approach. “I couldn’t take it, I thought that was a disastrous way to look at it. But I can understand why they thought and felt the way they did.” – added Johnson. French President Emmanuel Macron is trying to dissuade Putin from invading Ukraine by visiting him in the Kremlin just weeks before it begins. In March, the head of French military intelligence, General Eric Vidaud, was sacked, among others. because he had not foreseen the Russian invasion of Ukraine, CNN recalled. Johnson also criticized Italy’s initial response to the threat of invasion. former Prime Minister Mario Draghi – “at one point he simply said that he would not be able to support our position” due to Italy’s dependence on Russian hydrocarbons. Johnson said attitudes across Europe changed quickly after the Russian invasion began. He stressed that the key point is that you cannot negotiate with Putin. “I pay tribute to the way the EU has behaved. They are united. The penalties are firm” says Johnson. During his tenure, Johnson frequently spoke out against Russia’s invasion and developed a close relationship with Ukrainian President Woodymyr Zeensky, CNN reported. They also rated Zeenski as an “absolutely exceptional” leader. “He is a very brave man. I think the story of this conflict would have been very different if he hadn’t been there.” – noted the former head of the British government. He added that EU membership would be good for Ukraine. This would help carry out political and economic reforms. CNN Portugal aired an interview with Johnson on Monday. On the station’s website, the conversation appeared on Wednesday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://zachod.pl/751223/boris-johnson-w-cnn-niemcy-wolalyby-aby-kijow-szybko-sie-poddal/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos