Opinion: ‘Aukaat’ remark against Modi is Congress’ latest gift to PM

Has Congress done it again? Congress leader Madhusudan Mistry’s statement on Modi “aukaat” (standing) be a defining moment in the Gujarat election?

Mistry made her remark in the morning. Hours later, Modi threw it in the air when Rahul Gandhi arrived in Gujarat to campaign for Congress. Addressing a gathering, the Prime Minister said: “You all come from royal families, but I am from a normal family. I have no aukaat. I am a sevak (waiter); waiter (servants) have not aukaatHe went on to share the litany of insults used against him by congressional leaders in the past: “merchant of death” (Sonia Gandhi) neech jaat (Mani Shankar Aiyar) “Chai Walla” (also Mani Shankar Aiyar). “And now you’ve come to show me my aukaat. Earlier in the day, Madhusudan Mistry had made his statement in the context of pledging to rename ‘Narendra Modi Stadium’ to ‘Sardar Patel Stadium’ if Congress forms the state government, saying that “Hum Modi-ji ko unki aukaat dikhna chahte hain (we want to show Mr. Modi his place in society).”

Modi is a master at taking a personal comment made about him and turning it into a mega-issue during an election. During the 2007 elections in Gujarat, when the Delhi media, cut off from reality, suggested that Congress could win the state and defeat Modi, Sonia Gandhi described it as “The Merchant of Death”. She was then President of Congress; he was the chief minister under whose watch Gujarat erupted in horrific communal riots.

But Modi swept the election. Many have argued that the riots played a huge role in consolidating Hindu votes in his favour. He was considered the savior of Hindus although he drew worldwide criticism for mishandling the riots and many countries declared him persona non grata. If Sonia Gandhi thought she would put him on the defensive by calling him “The Merchant of Death”, she was grossly mistaken. Modi turned this statement by Sonia Gandhi into an election issue. He presented himself as a victim of secular forces seeking to denigrate his image as he worked tirelessly for the progress of Gujarat.

Even in the 2002 parliamentary elections, Modi exploited all criticism to weave a narrative that the whole world was conspiring against him. Not only him, but against all Gujarati, that’s what he said. He did not even spare the National Human Rights Commission or the Electoral Commission, headed by James Lyngdoh, a Christian. The main opponent of the BJP was also led by a Christian, namely Sonia Gandhi. He referred to them in such a way that people would remind themselves again and again that they were Christians. He called Sonia Gandhi a “Jersey Cow” and Rahul Gandhi a “hybrid child”. The attempt was to tell Hindu voters that Christians were conspiring against Hindus and that the conspiracy was being hatched on a global level.

Before Modi, BJP leaders were quite defensive while playing the Hindu vs. Muslim or Hindu vs. Christian card. It was another era. Congress was still a dominant force and the BJP was led by Atal-Advani who grew up in the Nehruvian ecosystem. But Modi in Gujarat had no such blockages. In 2007, he created a cocktail of Hindutva and Development. Sonia Gandhi’s statement allowed her to invoke a community angle. Political pundits and election analysts have overestimated “The Merchant of Death” phrase as the sole reason for Modi’s victory.

In my opinion, Modi’s win was a mix of many things. His personalized style of aggressive campaigning, elevating Gujarati sub-nationalism and converting it into political currency, the clever consolidation of Hindu identity backed massively by the multi-tiered organization of the Sangh Parivar and the ruthless use of the apparatus of state have built a colossal electoral machine. The same experience was repeated at the center once he was chosen as the candidate for prime minister in 2013. In 2014, Congress was so damaged by corruption charges that defeat was inevitable, but that is the genius of Modi who helped the BJP sweep through 2014 and then 2019. .

Similarly, Mani Shankar Aiyar’s twin statements, featured on TV stations with prime-time debates, helped Modi emotionally appeal to voters as a benefactor despised by the mainstream elite. Yes, those comments allowed him to portray himself as persecuted and connect directly with the poor and marginalized, but to equate those comments with turning points in the election is a miscalculation.

Modi himself has made some mistakes on this front – like his “Didi Oh Didi” snicker during elections in Bengal earlier this year that ended in a landslide victory for Mamata Banerjee. And he treats the “aukaat” insult – but that doesn’t give the BJP a windfall gain in its campaign.

(Ashutosh is the author of “Hindu Rashtra” and editor of satyahindi.com.)

