More Turkish strikes in Syria as Erdogan promises ground operation soon





ISTANBUL — Turkey struck several targets in Syria on Tuesday after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued fresh threats to soon launch a ground operation against Kurdish fighters despite calls for de-escalation from Washington and Moscow. Ankara on Sunday launched a series of airstrikes as part of Operation Claw-Sword, hitting dozens of Kurdish targets across Iraq and Syria and signaling that its military was once again above the terrorists. The airstrikes followed a bomb attack in Istanbul on Sunday that killed six people and injured 81. Turkey blamed the attack on the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is blacklisted as a terrorist group by the European Union and the United States. Turkey’s leader has threatened a new military operation in northern Syria since May and stepped up those threats in the wake of this month’s attack. We were above the terrorists for a few days with our planes, guns and drones, President Erdogan said at a ceremony in the Black Sea province of Artvin. God willing, we will wipe them all out soon with our tanks, artillery and soldiers. The PKK, which has been waging an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984, has denied any role in the November 13 attack, the deadliest in five years after a series of bombings in Turkey between 2015 and 2017. On Tuesday evening, Turkish artillery shelling continued on the city of Kobani in northern Syria, controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Earlier, a Turkish drone strike hit a base in northeast Syria used by Kurdish forces and the US-led coalition, the Kurds and a war watcher said. Two SDF fighters were killed, a spokesman for the group said, but no US troops were there or in danger, according to US Central Command. Centcom spokesman Joe Buccino said: We oppose any military action that destabilizes the situation in Syria.

