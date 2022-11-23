Imran Khan Says PCB Long March Won’t Impact Rawalpindi Test





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured that a political rally will not affect the first test with England which will be played in Rawalpindi. A long anti-government march will be led by Imran, a former captain of the Pakistan cricket team, which has raised concerns about unrest in the city and consequently raised concerns about whether the opening of the Test series between Pakistan and England will have to be moved accordingly.

The march was organized by Imran Khan’s political party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Karachi has been identified as an alternate venue should the need arise, but reports last week claimed there would be no changes to the original route. The march, postponed following an assassination attempt on Imran, will pass through Rawalpindi on November 26.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja and High Commissioner Christian Turner met Imran at his residence.

England will travel to Pakistan for a Test series for the first time in 15 years. The first test will be held in Rawalpindi from December 1, followed by the 2nd test in Multan from December 9 and the third contest will be played in Karachi from December 17.

Imran, a former Pakistani captain, suffered leg injuries after he was shot during a protest march earlier this month. He was reportedly hit in the right shin.

Since this incident, regular demonstrations have taken place in Rawalpindi. A Quaid-e-Azam Trophy game at the city’s Pindi Stadium was delayed a day after the protests as teams were unable to travel to the venue from their hotel.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) security adviser Reg Dickinson was also in Pakistan to assess the situation and security earlier this month.

