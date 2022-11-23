Can Indonesia clean up political pollution along the Citarum River?

The Citarum River in West Java Province is nicknamed one of the dirtiest rivers in the world, and cleaning it is an almost unmanageable job. The government has to deal with more than 3,000 companies along the river bank, many of which are multinationals. This excludes the tens of millions of households that depend on water from the river. My field research work, conducted in West Java from March to May 2022, tried to verify what the authorities applied to revitalize the river, and their types of relations. Apparently, massive financial and technological resources have been poured into the Citarum watershed, including from abroad. The Citarum is one of Indonesia’s most strategic rivers and historically attractive to foreign investors and donors.

Armed forces, police, lawyers and private companies have been tasked with preventing excessive pollution of the river, and the mobilization of control powers has created a situation where cleaning up the river is politically motivated. Outsourcing practices of government aid projects are evident, as well as alleged collusion between district commanders and factory owners.

There are opposing concepts of the Citarum River between policy planners, actors and their respective roles in executing, and reframing pollution management policy in the Citarum catchment. My fieldwork followed Citarum sub-flows along Majalaya, Bojongsoang, Dayeuhkolot, Bandung town and Bekasi town. The level of pollution is more precarious halfway and downstream. As Citarum expands 297 kilometersonly site visits and very selective interviews were carried out.

After the publication by President Joko Widodo Presidential Regulation no. 15 in 2018 on Accelerating Pollution and Damage Control on the Citarum Catchment, Special Working Group (Satgas PPK Citarum) was founded. Currently there is 23 sectors of the Citarum watershedeach sector having a commander, often referred to as Dansektor (acronym for sector commander or Sector Commander) of the III Siliwangi Military Command in West Java. In an interview with one of the Task Force leaders in South Bandung, I was told that there were different opinions on territorial divisions of Citarum for more efficient execution. The government’s action plan sanctions greater discretion and observation of the ecological characteristics of the watershed. Nevertheless, the plan repeatedly failed to come into effect. This was due to lack of facilitators, lack of government spending, and relatively weak bargaining power with business owners. Additionally, my source said that the original presidential regulations were rushed through without proper academic review.

Military prospects divided Citarum on the basis of military territorial operations. From a few originally, it has expanded to 23 areas, regardless of the ecological function of each of the substreams. River clean-up activities include regular cleaning of garbage in the river with communities and NGOs, mainly based in piece (village). The military and police also regularly inspect waste management systems, often with surprise visits. However, my observations show that a command post was located just outside the gate of a textile factory in Dayeuhkolot, raising a question of neutrality.

About IDR 200 billion (about AUD 19,815,000) has been allocated to the armed forces from the budget of the Ministry of Works and Housing. A local environmental activist said the military role was overstated. He suggested that long before the army arrived, local environmental champions campaigned and worked on pollution issues. Moreover, he claimed that sending in the military simply meant more costs for the state instead of allocating funds to civilian initiatives. However, according to a foreign project consultant, inviting the army into the river rehabilitation program is one of the best decisions. It hadn’t been done until 2018 and he said the military could speed up the cleanup to just a few years.

At the UNFCCC COP 26 summit in Glasgow, UK, Governor of West Java, Ridwan Kamil presented the progress of the Citarum rehabilitation, saying that the the river went from a heavily polluted state to a lightly polluted one. One of the objectives of this presentation was to attract additional investment to Indonesia by repairing its environmental image on the world stage.

Industrial waste management in Indonesia can be political. It’s toxic and overflowing. In the case of Citarum in particular, it has also become exorbitant. Not only government spending, but also foreign programs, such as the Citarum Integrated Water Resources Management Investment Program of Asian Development Banks (ICWRMIP), witness pollution. Credit Unions (KSP) in West Java also provide loans for wastewater management. However, the costs are not only generated by neutralizing heavy metal risks from the river, but also by cleaning up costly bureaucracy and enforcing policy.

Solving the pollution of misallocation of resources begins with the planning process. Currently, there are two key Citarum plan documents, one from the National Planning Agency (Bappenas) and the other from the Ministry of Public Works and Housing. Despite the existence of Presidential Regulations, the Citarum Task Force is not directly under the supervision of the President, so disbursement of funds and delegation of authority are intertwined. Operational divisions of the river should take into account its natural segmentation and cross-border coordination between regions. Civil society initiatives and lawsuits, including those who were part of the anti-sewage coalition, are often ignored. Moreover, to keep the level of contamination at bay by 2025 as expected, the government must be extra vigilant in its execution. Another ambitious goal is that by 2025 Citarum water can be filtered into the drinking water supply. Yet if current models continue and receive massive investment and technical assistance for such a short period of completion, the exercise will be prone to low accountability and low resource capture.

Any action plan has its limits. River pollution is not just the result of overwhelming waste, but a resource capture problem at all levels of governance. However, in decentralized Indonesia, integrating a Citarum clean-up campaign faces even larger political and administrative challenges.