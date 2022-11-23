When China approves talks, American silence could be golden

PresidentsJoe BidenandXi Jinpingmaybe didn’t agree on much when they met for aUSA-Chinadialogue in Bali last week. But they agreed that the two sides would start talking again. A US military officer serving in the Pacific asked if this was at least a good thing.

My answer: Yes, it’s better than thermonuclear war, but not as important as one might think.

One rightly wonders how more than 40 years of frantic engagement and communication with the People’s Republic of China have unfolded.

There were virtually no limits to Americas communications with the PRC during those 40 years untilAdministration of Donald Trumpcame with.

During this decades-long gabfest, the Chinese Communists built a nation and a military it can potentially defeat the United States. This didn’t happen by accident. This was Beijing’s goal from the start.

So if the two countries start talking to each other again, is that supposed to lead to an improvement in Chinese behavior? If so, someone needs to explain how.

Recognize competing goals

Will China back down from its goal of pushing the United States out of the region and ultimately dominating the United States? Unlikely. And nobody imagines these days that it will lead to a liberalized China like all the previous talks and getting to know each other were supposed to.

But at least it stabilizes US-PRC relations, doesn’t it?

No. It’s a fallback rationalization when you haven’t achieved much and are out of ideas. A bit like claiming 20 years, 2 trillion US dollars and thousands of victims inAfghanistanrepresented a success because the homeland was never attacked.

Who wins with the word?

You really can’t blame the Chinese. They just do what works.

You see, they figured out a long time ago (like many other countries) that if you really want to confuse Americans, don’t talk to them.

The Yankees will squirm and wonder what they did to make you mad at them.

And then they start making concessions and giving things away to get back on good terms.

White House panic mode

It appears in fact thatthe Biden administration has gone into panic modeto restart communications when Beijing sent chills down its spine last summer afterNancy Pelosivisit toTaiwan.

There seems to be a feeling on the American side that if we don’t talk, we’re sure to fight. An anthropologist might suggest that it is also an American conceit that any problem can be solved through dialogue.

So the Chinese are happy to let Americans yelp and meet and talk about anything (other than Covid andfentanyl) and they might even get freebies to boot.

Washington thinks its progress, or at least does not fail. But Beijing sees an ever-hopeful foe who is still ready for another round of talks.

Meanwhile, China is improving its position and preparing for the day when kinetic action arrives, assuming it is even necessary.

At most, this latest Xi Jinping-Joe Biden talk in Bali is a tactical pause to lull Americans into believing a deal could be broken. And to get Americans to relax on the PRC.

Chinese Communists are not hard to understand, if you pay attention. But neither do the Americans.

What is lost by not speaking

Finally, it is worth looking back a few months and considering what was missing by not speaking with the Chinese Communists.

When the PRC stopped talking to the Biden team in the summer of 2022, vexed by Pelosis’ visit to Taiwan, an observer scrolled through the list of things canceled by China and remarked on what the meetings might have been like. .

Following the list of eight subjects on whichChina curtly canceleddialogue, the observer imagined that the conversation could have happened anyway:

Cancellation of conversation between Chinese-American theater commanders Also cancel the China-US Defense Policy Coordination Talks (DPCT) And to cancel meetings of the Sino-American Maritime Military Consultation Agreement (MMCA).

United States:Let’s talk about ways to reduce tension and unexpected events.

China:Sure. Let’s start by telling us all your plans, then you leave the South China Sea (and the Western Pacific) and don’t come back.

Let’s move on :

Suspension of China-US cooperation on the repatriation of illegal immigrants

United States:Please take back your villains.

China:No.

On cooperation regarding criminal activities:

Suspension of China-US Cooperation on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters And suspend Sino-US cooperation against transnational crimes.

United States:Let’s work together to reduce crime.

China:Sure. Send us all the people who have fled the CCP in the United States. And then tell us everything you know about our criminals and how you found out. And ignore the overseas police station we settled in New York.

Suspension of China-US cooperation against narcotics

United States:Please stop sending us fentanyl and killing 100,000 Americans a year.

China:What is fentanyl?

On other topical issues affecting the bilateral relationship:

Suspension of the Sino-American talksclimate change

United States:Reduce your greenhouse gas emissions.

China:Of course, in the year 2087. In the meantime, you stop all energy production, give us a clean tech IP and buy all our solar panels, wind turbines, etc., and connect them to the Internet of Things networks containing Chinese components.

Note to Washington:

When they refuse to talk, the Chinese are doing you a favor and helping you avoid self-destructive behavior.

Sometimes it’s good to be quiet.

Grant Newsham is a retired American sailor and former diplomat and business executive who spent many years in Asia. This article was first published by Japan Striker. It is republished with permission.