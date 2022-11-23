Gujarat Elections 2022: Interesting! How many CM Gujarat saw after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister

The ultra-aggressive campaign of various political parties for the high octane Gujarat Assembly elections in 2022 is in full swing. In a bid to win maximum seats in the Gujarat 2022 election results, the BJP, AAP, Congress and others seem to be sparing no effort to up the ante against each other.

After the expiry of the deadline for withdrawing candidacies for the 2022 Gujarat elections, a total of 1,621 candidates are left vying for next month’s high-decibel elections. The last withdrawal day for the second phase was Monday.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife over who will be the head of state after the announcement of the results of the 2022 elections in Gujarat. The BJP plans to retain power, while the AAP claims it will form the government of Gujarat.

The ruling BJP has said that Bhupendra Patel will remain as chief minister of Gujarat if the BJP wins a majority. However, the AAP has announced Isudan Gadhvi as its CM face for the 2022 elections in Gujarat.

So far, Gujarat has seen many CMs starting with Jivraj Narayan Mehta till current CM Bhupendra Patel.

But, since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, Gujarat has seen 3 Chief Ministers in the last 8 years.

Let’s take a look at the list of 3 CMs seen by Gujarat after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister.

Anandiben Patel

Anandiben Patel served 2 years and 77 days as the 15th Chief Minister of Gujarat

Vijay Roupani

Vijay Rupani served 5 years and 37 days as the 16th Chief Minister of Gujarat

Bhupendra Patel

Bhupendra Patel is an incumbent who is since September 13, 2021 the 17th Chief Minister of Gujarat

Gujarat Elections 2022: Polls, Candidates

– Elections to the 182-member Assembly would take place in two phases on December 1 and 5.

-For the 93 seats where the second phase elections would be held, there are 833 candidates running

– No less than 788 candidates are in the running for 89 seats which will go to the polls during the first phase of the elections, the press release adds.

-The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded candidates on all 182 seats, while the Congress fielded candidates on 179 seats while allocating three seats to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) as part of an alliance pre-election. But with the NCP candidate withdrawing his nomination for the Devgadh Baria seat, the party is contesting two seats.

AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also fielded candidates for the 182 seats, but its candidate withdrew his nomination from the Surat East seat, so he will end up running for 181 seats.

AIMIM

All Indian Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) fielded candidates for 14 Assembly seats, but its candidates withdrew from the Bapunagar seat.

Gujarat Elections 2022: Phase 1 Poll

– Constituencies from the districts of Saurashtra-Kutch region and South Gujarat will go to the polls in the first phase.

-These districts are Valsad, Tapi, Dang, Navsari, Surat, Bharuch, Narmada, Botad, Bhavnagar, Amreli, Gir Somnath, Junagadh, Porbandar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Morbi, Surendranagar and Kutch.

Gujarat Elections 2022: Phase 2 Poll

In the second phase, the seats in central and northern districts of Gujarat i.e. Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Anand, Kheda, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara and Chhota Udepur will go to the polls.

Gujarat 2022 Election Results

The counting of votes for both phases will take place on 8 December.