Boris Johnson claims France was in ‘denial’ of Russian invasion and Germany wanted…

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson risked a diplomatic storm with comments claiming the French were in denial about the prospect of Russia invading Ukraine.

Mr Johnson also said Germany wanted everything to end quickly and Ukraine to fold, citing economic reasons.

In an interview with CNN, Mr Johnson, who resigned as prime minister in July after a wave of government resignations and a revolt from his own cabinet, said: The German view was at one point that if that were to happen, it would be a disaster, so it would be better for everything to end quickly and for Ukraine to fall back.

I thought that was a disastrous way of looking at it. But I can understand why they thought and felt the way they did, he said.

He also said France was in denial about the prospect that Russia might invade the country.

He also criticized Italy’s initial response to the invasion. They were simply saying that they would be unable to support the position we were taking, given their massive dependence on Russian hydrocarbons, he said.

He went on to say that the EU has been brilliantly successful in its opposition to Russia since then.

After all my concerns, I pay tribute to the way the EU has acted. They were united. The penalties were severe, he said.

His comments come as the Defense Ministry announced it would send helicopters to support Ukraine for the first time.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said it would be the first time a manned aircraft had been sent to the war-torn country since the Russian invasion.

Three former Sea King helicopters will be supplied and the first has already arrived in Ukraine.

Mr Wallace, who made the announcement from Oslo where he is meeting with allies to discuss ongoing military support to Kyiv, added that the UK will also send 10,000 additional artillery shells.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak used a visit to the Ukrainian capital a few days ago to present a new 50 million defense aid package including 125 anti-aircraft guns and equipment to counter drones supplied by Iran .

Mr Sunak pledged the UK would continue to support Ukraine, on his first visit to the country since taking office in October.

He promised British support for Ukraine in the fight against Russia would remain unwavering, following in the footsteps of his predecessors Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, and pledged £50 million in defense aid to Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv.

Mr Sunak said: “Britain knows what it means to fight for freedom. We are with you every step of the way.”

A Number 10 spokesman said: ‘The Prime Minister is in Ukraine today on his first visit to Kyiv to meet President Zelensky and confirm the UK’s continued support.’

The Prime Minister, who has spoken to Mr Zelensky several times since entering Downing Street, used his appearance at the G20 this week to join allies and other Western leaders in condemning the invasion of Vladimir Putin.

Mr Sunak said it was “deeply humbling” to be in Kyiv.