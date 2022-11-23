Erdogan threatens ground operation in Syria as soon as possible | New





Erdogan’s comments come as Russia urges restraint, despite understanding Turkey’s security concerns.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has hinted that Ankara plans to deploy ground forces to attack Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units, or YPG, forces based across the Syrian border. Turkey blames what it considers to be the YPG’s parent organization, the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), for the November 13 bombing in central Istanbul, which killed six people. We have been operating against terrorists for a few days with our planes, cannons and rifles, Erdogan said in a speech on Tuesday. God willing, we will eliminate them all as soon as possible, with our tanks, our soldiers. Erdogan has issued similar threats over the past six months, but Sunday’s cross-border airstrikes raised the possibility of a larger military operation. Russia has warned against any potential operation. The Kremlin said Russia respects Turkey’s legitimate security concerns over Syria, but added that all parties there should avoid steps that could escalate the situation. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday that while there were disagreements between Russia and Turkey in their approach to Syria, Moscow understood Turkey’s security concerns. We understand and respect Turkey’s concerns about ensuring its own security. We believe this is the legitimate right of the turkeys. At the same time, we call on all parties to refrain from taking actions that could lead to the destabilization of the overall situation, he said. Ankara blames the PKK and the YPG for the Istanbul attack, which also injured more than 80 people. The PKK, however, denied any involvement. Turkey’s Defense Ministry said its so-called Claw Sword operation, which also included land-based firearms, killed 184 fighters and destroyed 89 targets, including shelters, bunkers, caves and tunnels. Washington, like Moscow, has called for de-escalation. Russia is backing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the country’s 11-year war, while Ankara has backed rebels fighting to overthrow him. The Kremlins’ call for restraint came as Ankara positions itself as a mediator between Moscow and Kyiv in the Ukraine war, which began when Russia invaded its neighbor on February 24. Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin have had regular phone calls and meetings throughout the conflict. Turkey also has good relations with Ukraine, as a supplier of drones and other weapons.

