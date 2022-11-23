Boris Johnson speaks on CNN about what Germany and France were doing about Ukraine





Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told US channel CNN that French authorities on the international stage have denied the prospect of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. In turn, the German government initially preferred a quick military defeat of Ukraine to a protracted military conflict in the East, unfavorable to Berlin. Tusk on German politics: Blessing for Ukraine and all of Europe [WIDEO Z NAPISAMI] Donald Tusk, President of the European People’s Party (EPP), sent his greetings to the participants at the convention of the German Union of… see more When more and more people indicated that Russia would attack Ukraine, the Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki visited 11 countries in six days, talking to more than a dozen people from the group of the most important leaders and EU policies. He argues that the threat is becoming more and more real. What was happening in Berlin, Paris and other European capitals at that time? The behind-the-scenes story was revealed in the former Prime Minister of Britain’s latest interview. He admitted that state leaders were very divided. This affair (the outbreak of the war, editor’s note) was a huge shock. We saw the gathering of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine, but different countries had very different perspectives, Johnson said. At the postal stage the prevailing opinion in Germany is that if this happened, which would be a disaster, it would be better if everything ended quickly and Ukraine collapsed Johnson said, citing all sorts of legitimate economic reasons for the approach.



Huge reinforcement of the Polish defense. Genres: very important information Germany offered Poland Patriot air defense systems, and Poland responded positively. General Mieczysaw Bieniek in an interview with… see more The former Italian government turns its back The Briton judged this to be a catastrophic prospect, which he did not want to support. Johnson also said that France, until the outbreak of the conflict, denied any possibility of war. This is confirmed by the diplomatic efforts of Emmanuel Macron, who constantly calls the Russian dictator even visit him in Moscow a few weeks before Vladimir Putin’s army entered Ukraine. British politician he also criticized the Italian government of Mario Draghiwho was to declare that he would not support a heavy-handed EU reaction to the Russian invasion. Germans to Ukrainians: there is no point in helping you



Drone raid on Crimea. The occupants opened heavy fire In Sevastopol and Yevpatoria in Russian-occupied Crimea, gunfire rang out on Tuesday evening, the Ukraiska Pravda portal reported. see more Johnson’s interview matches information provided by Ukraine’s first ambassador to Germany on February 26. Andriy Melnyk then confessed that after his request to German politicians for support for the struggling Ukraine, he received a shocking response. The diplomat admits that for the first time in many yearsnot only because of the ongoing war in his country, but also because of the coldness and indifference that the question of Ukraine arouses in Germany. He said he was talking to several German ministers and asked them to support the Ukrainians. However, the response he hears leaves him speechless. In our opinion, you Ukrainians can have a few hours. There’s no point in helping you now the Ukrainian ambassador was to hear his partners in Berlin. A completely different attitude was presented by the government of the Republic of Poland. Poland, along with Britain and the United States, was the country that became the fastest to support Ukrainians.





