More Turkish strikes in Syria as Erdogan promises ground operation ‘soon’ Middle East and Africa

Fulya Ozerkan (AFP) Istanbul ●

Wed, November 23, 2022





09:36

0

f9a0243f8457f3abdb3d12d14d22fdfa

2

Middle East and Africa

Turkey, Syria, Recep-Tayyip-Erdogan

Free



Turkey struck several targets in Syria on Tuesday after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued fresh threats to launch a ground operation against Kurdish fighters “soon” despite calls for de-escalation from Washington and Moscow.

Ankara launched a series of Operation Claw-Sword airstrikes on Sunday – hitting dozens of Kurdish targets across Iraq and Syria – and announcing its military was once again ‘above the terrorists’ .

The airstrikes followed a bomb attack in Istanbul on Sunday that killed six people and injured 81.

Turkey has blamed the attack on the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is blacklisted as a terrorist group by the European Union and the United States.

Turkey’s leader has threatened a new military operation in northern Syria since May and heightened those threats in the wake of this month’s attack.

“We were above the terrorists for a few days with our planes, guns and drones,” Erdogan said at a ceremony in the Black Sea province of Artvin.

“God willing, we will wipe them all out soon with our tanks, artillery and soldiers.”

The PKK, which has been waging an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984, has denied any role in the November 13 attack – the deadliest in five years after a series of bombings in Turkey between 2015 and 2017.

child among the dead

On Tuesday evening, Turkish artillery shelling continued on the city of Kobani in northern Syria, controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Earlier, a Turkish drone strike hit a base in northeast Syria used by Kurdish forces and the US-led coalition, the Kurds and a war monitor have said.

Two SDF fighters were killed, a spokesman for the group said, but no US troops were there or in danger, according to US Central Command.

Centcom spokesman Col. Joe Buccino said, “We oppose any military action that would destabilize the situation in Syria.”

Five civilians were killed and three others seriously injured in northwestern Syria on Tuesday when rockets were fired at a town controlled by Turkish proxy forces, the war monitor said.

A child was among the dead when rockets targeted a market in Azaz, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Turkish drone strikes also hit a small oil field near the border town of Al-Qahtaniyah, an AFP correspondent reported. The war monitor confirmed the strikes.

‘De-escalation’

The United States called Monday night for de-escalation and Russia said Tuesday it hoped Turkey would show “restraint” and refrain from “excessive use of force” in Syria.

“We understand and respect Turkey’s concerns about its own security … We always call on all parties to refrain from taking any measures that could seriously destabilize the situation,” the spokesperson told reporters. from the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov.

Germany and France also called on Turkey to exercise restraint and act “proportionately”

Erdogan said his government knows “who is protecting, arming and abetting these terrorists”, in a veiled reference to Washington, which has relied heavily on Syrian Kurdish forces in the fight against the Islamic State group.

He said Turkey had been patient enough, “not because it was desperate”, but because it was loyal to diplomacy.

“The road is over for those who think they can make Turkey wait by playing with the letters and changing the name of the terrorist organization,” Erdogan said.

Its interior minister, Suleyman Soylu, said the Kurdish fighters wanted to establish “a terrorist state around us, we couldn’t allow that. Protecting our borders and our nation is our responsibility and our duty.”

In Syria, the main target of the Turkish campaign is the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), which dominate the SDF.

Washington forged a close alliance with the SDF during their successful campaign to oust ISIS from Syrian territory.

But Ankara considers it a terrorist group linked to the PKK.

“Robust Campaign”

Erdogan has repeatedly called for a 30 kilometer “safe zone” to protect Turkey from cross-border attacks from Syrian territory.

At least three people, including a child, were killed Monday in a Turkish border town by a rocket fired from Syria.

Anthony Skinner, a Turkey expert and political risk consultant, told AFP the conditions “were in place for a particularly vigorous campaign” against Kurdish fighters ahead of Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections in June.

“Erdogan wants to build support for his AKP and his (nationalist) MHP allies, so he is playing the nationalist and security card. Hence the noise,” he said.

“Erdogan did indeed use the cards of security and stability in the run-up to the rerun of the general elections in 2015. But his work is cut off now due to economic and socio-economic pressures.”



