Boris Johnson says Germany favored Ukraine’s defeat and France was in ‘denial’ | Politics | New





Boris Johnson has launched a sensational attack on France and Germany over the Russian invasion of Ukraine, accusing Emmanuel Macron of being in “denial” and Berlin of favoring the defeat of Kyiv. The former prime minister made some extraordinary remarks as he opened up about the weeks leading up to Vladimir Putin’s barbaric assault on his Democratic neighbor.

“This thing was a huge shock. We could see the Russian battalion battle groups coming together, but different countries had very different perspectives,” Johnson told CNN. “The German point of view was at one point that if this were to happen, which would be a disaster, then it would be better for everything to end quickly and for Ukraine to fall back. “I couldn’t stand it, I thought it was a disastrous way to look at it. “But I can understand why they thought and felt the way they did.” READ MORE: Poland warns of Putin’s ambition: ‘We are next on the list’

He continued: “Do not doubt that the French were in denial until the last moment. Ukraine has hailed Britain’s support since the start of the war, thanking the country for leading the way in standing up to Moscow. The UK has provided more military assistance to Ukraine than any other European country. Britain has so far committed £2.3billion to the war effort and pledged to match that aid in 2023. It is also running a training program for Ukrainian troops. A month after the February 24 invasion, Mr Zelensky hailed Britain as “definitely on our side. “Britain sees no alternative way out of this situation. Britain wants Ukraine to win and Russia to lose,” he added. DO NOT MISS :

Putin ‘fears for his life’ because Russia has ‘no forgiveness’ [INSIGHT]

Ukraine accuses Viktor Orban of wearing a controversial scarf [REACTION]

Russian Experts Plot Nuclear Strike – ‘It’s Time We Stopped Hesitating’ [WATCH]

However, he accused Emmanuel Macron of being “afraid of Russia” and Olaf Scholz of “being wrong”. Despite his criticism for their initial reactions to Putin’s war, Mr Johnson praised Germany and France for changing their tune as the situation unfolded. “After all my concerns, I pay tribute to the way the EU acted. They were united. The sanctions were tough,” he said. “What happened was that everyone – Germans, French, Italians, everyone, Joe Biden – saw that there was simply no other choice.

“Because you couldn’t negotiate with this guy (Putin). That’s the key point.” The UK has continued to increase its support for Kiev as the battle to retake Ukraine intensifies. This morning Britain announced it was sending helicopters to Ukraine for the first time, in an escalation of support for the Kyiv resistance against Vladimir Putin. Three ex-British military Sea Kings will be supplied, with the first already in Ukraine.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1700293/boris-johnson-ukraine-war-france-germany-latest The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos