Turkey’s Erdogan promises ground operation in Syria soon – I24NEWS





“We have been above the terrorists for a few days with our planes, our guns and our drones”

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised on Tuesday that Turkey would “soon” launch a ground operation in Syria against Kurdish targets in defiance of mounting international pressure. Ankara launched a series of Operation Claw-Sword airstrikes on Sunday – hitting dozens of Kurdish targets in Iraq and Syria – and announcing that its military was once again “above the terrorists”. The airstrikes followed a bomb attack in Istanbul that killed six people and injured 81. Turkey has blamed the attack on the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is blacklisted as a terrorist group by the European Union and the United States. “We were above the terrorists for a few days with our planes, guns and drones,” Erdogan said at a ceremony in the Black Sea province of Artvin. “God willing, we will wipe them all out soon with our tanks, artillery and soldiers.” Earlier on Tuesday, Russia said it hoped Turkey would show “restraint” and refrain from “any excessive use of force” in Syria, where Ankara is carrying out airstrikes and threatening to launch a ground offensive against Kurdish fighters. Analysis For years, Erdogan has wanted to establish a so-called safe zone along the Syrian side of the border. The Turkish government has long claimed that such a measure was necessary to prevent groups it considers affiliated with the PKK, such as the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), from attacking Turkey. But with such a complicated battlefield in northern Syria, involving key international players like the United States and Russia, Erdogan’s ambitions were kept at bay. It would not be surprising if Erdogan chose this particular moment to carry out his ambitious plan when the attention of world powers is focused more on Ukraine and Qatar than on northern Syria and Iraq.

