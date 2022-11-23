PM Modi gives appointment letters to 71,000 recruits | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed more than 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits to public sector posts on Tuesday via video conference as part of Rozgar Mela, the Union Governments program to fill government vacancies and to create a million jobs in the public sector. The prime minister said 71,000 young men and women had received nomination letters in 45 cities and added that the central government had already distributed 75,000 nomination letters, according to an official statement. Today’s Rozgar Mela is proof that the central government is working in mission mode to provide job opportunities for the country’s youth, Modi said. Physical copies of nomination letters to new appointees will be delivered to 45 localities across the country (excluding Gujarat, which goes to the polls next month, and Himachal Pradesh, where elections to the meeting took place earlier this month). In addition to the categories of positions previously filled, positions for teachers, lecturers, nurses, nurses, doctors, pharmacists, radiographers and other technical and paramedical positions are also filled, the statement said. A significant number of positions are filled by the Ministry of the Interior in various central armed police forces. Modi also launched the Karmayogi Prarambh module, an online orientation course for new appointees and the Karmayogi Bharat technology platform for upskilling, according to the statement. These recruitments are made by Ministries and Departments, either by themselves or through recruitment agencies such as the Union Civil Service Commission, Personnel Selection Commission and Recruitment Board railways. For rapid recruitment, selection processes have been simplified and made compatible with technology, the statement said. The prime minister in June instructed various government departments and ministries to recruit one million people in mission mode over the next year and a half. The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst to foster job creation and provide young people with opportunities for empowerment as well as direct participation in national development. Earlier in October, 75,000 nomination letters were given to newly inducted people under the Rozgar Mela. Recalling the launch of the Rozgar Mela a month ago, the Prime Minister said that several territories and states in the Union will continue to hold the Rozgar Mela from time to time. He said he was delighted that thousands of people received nomination letters in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Chandigarh by the respective governments. Modi said Goa and Tripura will also hold similar Rozgar Melas in a few days. The central government places the highest priority on utilizing its talent and energy for nation building. The new recruits are taking on important responsibilities in a very special time of Amrit Kaal, Modi said, referring to the 25-year period leading up to the centenary of the country’s independence in 2047. The Karmayogi Bharat technology platform launched by Modi will offer many online courses for government officials, the official statement said. Modi said a special course has been designed for government employees called Karamyogi Prarambh and urged new appointees to make the most of it. Citing its benefits, the Prime Minister said that it will be a great source for developing their skills and will benefit them in the days to come. The possibility of new jobs in the public and private sector is constantly increasing. More importantly, these opportunities are emerging for young people in their own towns and villages. This has reduced the stress of migration for the youths and they are able to play their part in the development of their region, Modi said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modi-gives-appointment-letters-to-71k-recruits-101669142388560.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos