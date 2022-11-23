Politics
Boris Johnson on the Russian invasion: the French denied it until the last moment
Johnson said th attitudes of western nationsbefore Moscow launched its invasion on February 24, they would be very varied. The former Prime Minister stresses that the nations of the European Union have finally united and now support Ukraine, but he will stress that before the outbreak of the war, it was not so common.
– That would be a huge shock. We saw the gathering of Russian battle groupsbut different countries had very different perspectives, Johnson told CNN’s Richard Quest in Portugal.
– The German view was at one point that if this happened it would be a disaster, it would be better if everything ended quickly and Ukraine collapsed says Johnson. – I couldn’t take it, I thought it was a disastrous way to look at the situation. But I understand why they were wrong, she continued.
The former Prime Minister also spoke about the reactions of Paris to the possible outbreak of war. – Do not doubt that the French have been in denial until the last moment says Johnson.
CNN recalls that the President of France Emmanuel Macron tries to dissuade Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine and to this end he visited him in the Kremlin a few weeks before the Russian leader ordered his troops to enter the neighboring country. In March, the head of French military intelligence, General Eric Vidaud, was asked to resign, in part to “mistakes in predictions” regarding Russian invasion of Ukraine a military source told CNN.
Johnson also criticized Italy’s initial reaction to the threat of invasion. He said the government – then headed by Mario Draghi – “at a certain stage says he can’t support our position“, given the “massive” dependence on Russian raw materials.
CNN said it has contacted the French and German governments. Draghi’s office declined to comment.
Johnson said when Russia launched its invasion in February, attitudes across Europe quickly changed. – It turns out that everyone – the Germans, the French, the Italians, US President Joe Biden – saw that they there is no option because you can’t negotiate with this guy (Putin – ed.). This is a key issue, the former prime minister said, adding that since then “the EU has done well” against Russia.
– After all my fears… I pay tribute to the functioning of the EU. Europe was united. The penalties were severe continued Johnson.
During his tenure, Johnson frequently criticized the Russian invasion. CNN said, e Ukrainian President Woodymyr Zeensky has been ‘absolutely remarkable’ in his leadership. – He’s a very brave guy. I think the story of this conflict would have been very, very different if he hadn’t been there,” he said.
– If Ukraine decides to join the EU, it should. Myl, e byoby to dobre dla Ukrainywhen he receives help to carry out political and economic reforms, Johnson said. Kyiv will apply for EU membership early this year.
Johnson resigned from the prime minister’s seat in July after later scandals involving him and the resignation of several of its ministers.
