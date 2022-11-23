Politics
Boris Johnson says France was ‘in denial’ before Russia invaded Ukraine
London
CNN
—
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson claimed France was in denial about the prospect of a Russian invasion of Ukraine and accused the German government of initially favoring a quick Ukrainian military defeat over a long conflict.
Johnson told CNN’s partner network CNN Portugal on Monday that attitudes among Western nations varied widely before Moscow launched its all-out invasion of Ukraine on February 24, citing three major EU countries in comments that did not will probably not be welcome in European capitals.
His comment drew a scathing denial from Germany, which accused the ex-pPM of having a singular relationship with the truth.
While Johnson pointed out that EU nations later rallied behind Ukraine and now provide unwavering support, he said that was not universally the case in the run-up to the Russian invasion.
This thing was a huge shock, we could see the Russian battalion tactical groups coming together, but different countries had very different perspectives, Johnson told CNN Richard Quest in Portugal.
German opinion at one point was that if this were to happen, which would be a disaster, then it would be better if it all ended quickly and Ukraine folded, Johnson claimed, citing all sorts of sound economic measures. reasons for this approach.
I couldn’t stand this, I thought it was a disastrous way to look at it. But I can understand why they thought and felt the way they did, Johnson continued. Germany has quickly sought to reduce its dependence on Russian energy since the invasion of Moscow.
Have no doubt that the French were in denial until the last moment, Johnson also said.
French President Emmanuel Macron led Europe’s efforts to dissuade Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine, visit him in the Kremlin just weeks before the Russian leader ordered his troops into the country. In March, France’s military intelligence chief, General Eric Vidaud, was ordered to resign from his post in part for failing to anticipate the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a military source familiar with the matter said. ‘affair. told CNN at the time.
Johnson also criticized Italy’s initial response to the threat of invasion. He told Quest that his government at the time led by Mario Draghi was simply saying that it would be unable to support the position we took, given its massive reliance on Russian hydrocarbons.
CNN has contacted the French and German governments. Draghis’ office declined to comment.
On Wednesday, Miguel Berger, Germany’s ambassador to the UK, shared a comment on Twitter which he attributed to a government spokesperson: The highly entertaining former Prime Minister is known to always have a unique rapport with the truth. This case is no exception either.
Many observers initially believed that a Russian invasion of Ukraine would be completed within weeks or days, but Kyiv forces have instead repelled Moscow’s initial push towards the capital and have more recently carried out successful counter-offensives to regain ground in the east and south of the country.
Johnson said once Russia launched its invasion in February, attitudes across Europe quickly changed.
What happened was that everyone, Germans, French, Italians, everyone, (US President) Joe Biden saw that there was simply no other choice. Because you couldn’t negotiate with this guy (Putin). This is the key point, said the ex-prime minister, adding that the EU has been brilliantly successful in its opposition to Russia since then.
After all my concerns, I pay tribute to the way the EU has acted. They were united. The penalties were severe, Johnson continued.
During his tenure, Johnson frequently criticized Russia’s invasion and forged a close relationship with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Johnson was forced to resign in July after repeated scandals tarnished his reputation and prompted the resignation of dozens of his ministers.
Boris Johnson talks about his chances of becoming prime minister again
Johnson told CNN that Zelensky has been absolutely exceptional in his leadership. He’s a very brave guy. I think the story of this conflict would have been totally, totally different if he hadn’t been there.
He added that if Ukraine chooses to be a member of the EU, it should go. and I think that would be a good thing for Ukraine, helping it to carry out political and economic reforms. Kyiv applied to join the bloc earlier this year.
Johnson was replaced in Downing Street by Liz Truss, who had the shortest term of any British prime minister. His disastrous seven-week tenure was sunk by a mini-budget that spooked markets and caused concern from global financial agencies.
In a euphemistic review of this mini-budget, Johnson told Quest: It’s kind of like when I play the piano. The notes sound perfectly fine individually, but they’re out of sequence or at the wrong time.
Truss has since been replaced by Johnson’s chancellor turned political rival, Rishi Sunak, who visited Kyiv for the first time as prime minister on Saturday.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/22/europe/boris-johnson-ukraine-invasion-europe-comments-intl
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris Johnson says France was ‘in denial’ before Russia invaded Ukraine
- Ohio State hockey player accused of racial slurs
- Albanian migrant deported from UK says he regrets illegal Channel crossing – BBC Newsnight
- The Marshall High sisters face each other for the City tennis title
- Is Deion Sanders a Match in USF’s Football Coaching Quest?
- Devils bargain behind record low ODI Australian cricket crowds
- Turkey to attack Kurdish militants with soldiers and tanks: Erdogan
- Trust Large Language Models at Your Own Risk
- Russian pranksters trick Polish president into missile talk
- Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite drops to its cheapest price ever
- Sharath Kamal: A table tennis player’s journey to the Khel Ratna
- Colorado gay club shooting stopped by ‘heroes’ bystanders – BBC News