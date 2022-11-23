Boris Johnson says France was ‘in denial’ before Russia invaded Ukraine



London

CNN

—



Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson claimed France was in denial about the prospect of a Russian invasion of Ukraine and accused the German government of initially favoring a quick Ukrainian military defeat over a long conflict.

Johnson told CNN’s partner network CNN Portugal on Monday that attitudes among Western nations varied widely before Moscow launched its all-out invasion of Ukraine on February 24, citing three major EU countries in comments that did not will probably not be welcome in European capitals.

His comment drew a scathing denial from Germany, which accused the ex-pPM of having a singular relationship with the truth.

While Johnson pointed out that EU nations later rallied behind Ukraine and now provide unwavering support, he said that was not universally the case in the run-up to the Russian invasion.

This thing was a huge shock, we could see the Russian battalion tactical groups coming together, but different countries had very different perspectives, Johnson told CNN Richard Quest in Portugal.

German opinion at one point was that if this were to happen, which would be a disaster, then it would be better if it all ended quickly and Ukraine folded, Johnson claimed, citing all sorts of sound economic measures. reasons for this approach.

I couldn’t stand this, I thought it was a disastrous way to look at it. But I can understand why they thought and felt the way they did, Johnson continued. Germany has quickly sought to reduce its dependence on Russian energy since the invasion of Moscow.

Have no doubt that the French were in denial until the last moment, Johnson also said.

French President Emmanuel Macron led Europe’s efforts to dissuade Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine, visit him in the Kremlin just weeks before the Russian leader ordered his troops into the country. In March, France’s military intelligence chief, General Eric Vidaud, was ordered to resign from his post in part for failing to anticipate the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a military source familiar with the matter said. ‘affair. told CNN at the time.

Johnson also criticized Italy’s initial response to the threat of invasion. He told Quest that his government at the time led by Mario Draghi was simply saying that it would be unable to support the position we took, given its massive reliance on Russian hydrocarbons.

CNN has contacted the French and German governments. Draghis’ office declined to comment.

On Wednesday, Miguel Berger, Germany’s ambassador to the UK, shared a comment on Twitter which he attributed to a government spokesperson: The highly entertaining former Prime Minister is known to always have a unique rapport with the truth. This case is no exception either.

Many observers initially believed that a Russian invasion of Ukraine would be completed within weeks or days, but Kyiv forces have instead repelled Moscow’s initial push towards the capital and have more recently carried out successful counter-offensives to regain ground in the east and south of the country.

Johnson said once Russia launched its invasion in February, attitudes across Europe quickly changed.

What happened was that everyone, Germans, French, Italians, everyone, (US President) Joe Biden saw that there was simply no other choice. Because you couldn’t negotiate with this guy (Putin). This is the key point, said the ex-prime minister, adding that the EU has been brilliantly successful in its opposition to Russia since then.

After all my concerns, I pay tribute to the way the EU has acted. They were united. The penalties were severe, Johnson continued.

During his tenure, Johnson frequently criticized Russia’s invasion and forged a close relationship with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Johnson was forced to resign in July after repeated scandals tarnished his reputation and prompted the resignation of dozens of his ministers.

Johnson told CNN that Zelensky has been absolutely exceptional in his leadership. He’s a very brave guy. I think the story of this conflict would have been totally, totally different if he hadn’t been there.

He added that if Ukraine chooses to be a member of the EU, it should go. and I think that would be a good thing for Ukraine, helping it to carry out political and economic reforms. Kyiv applied to join the bloc earlier this year.

Johnson was replaced in Downing Street by Liz Truss, who had the shortest term of any British prime minister. His disastrous seven-week tenure was sunk by a mini-budget that spooked markets and caused concern from global financial agencies.

In a euphemistic review of this mini-budget, Johnson told Quest: It’s kind of like when I play the piano. The notes sound perfectly fine individually, but they’re out of sequence or at the wrong time.

Truss has since been replaced by Johnson’s chancellor turned political rival, Rishi Sunak, who visited Kyiv for the first time as prime minister on Saturday.