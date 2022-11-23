Connect with us

Politics

Turkey threatens to hit US-backed Syrian Kurds

Published

25 seconds ago

on

By

 


ISTANBUL

Turkey has said it will continue military operations against US-backed Syrian Kurdish forces, after blaming Kurdish separatists for a recent bombing in Istanbul. Ankara says it is ready to launch a Syrian cross-border operation but faces growing international calls for restraint

International pressure is mounting on Ankara as Moscow joins calls for restraint as Turkish forces continue their military operations against the YPG, a Syrian Kurdish militia. But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned on Tuesday that a ground operation could be imminent.

“We attacked the terrorists for a few days with our planes, our cannons and our rifles,” Erdogan said in a speech. “God willing, we will eliminate them all as soon as possible, with our tanks, our soldiers.”

Ankara claims the YPG facilitated this month’s deadly attack in Istanbul, a charge the group denies. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, speaking on Monday, warned there would be no respite from his attacks.

He said Turkey would make them pay for all the crimes they committed today and before. They will pay for them, said the Minister of Defense.

Akar said 184 militants had been neutralized in his ongoing assault. On Monday, tensions escalated further, with Ankara saying three civilians were killed in cross-border rocket attacks launched by Syrian Kurdish militants. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that a ground assault in Syria was possible.

Asli Aydintasbas of the Brookings Institution in Washington says such protests are not unexpected with elections approaching in June.

It is not uncommon to see cross-border operation in election years. But also Turkey has long wanted to do this and I think the elections introduce a timetable that works for the government and Turkey also feels that its hand is strong.

Washington has warned Ankara against any cross-border operation. The United States supports the YPG in their war against the Islamic State group.

However, Defense Minister Akar dismissed Washington’s concerns, calling for an end to US support for the YPG, saying it is affiliated with the PKK, which is fighting the Turkish state for greater minority rights.

Aydin Selcen is a former senior Turkish diplomat, who served in the region and is now a regional analyst for Medyascope, a news portal.

Time and time again, Ankara, Erdogan and others like Defense Minister Akar have made it clear that Turkey is not happy with the US equipping and training the YPG, which is a direct extension of the PKK in Syria. , and Ankara sees this as the main problem.

But rare common ground with Washington, Kremlin spokesman Dimitri Peskov called on Turkey on Tuesday to exercise restraint.

The Iran-backed militia in Syria has also warned Ankara against any military operation in Syria.

With Turkish forces already controlling much of northern Syria from previous operations against Syrian Kurdish militants, analysts say Tehran is concerned about Turkey’s growing influence in Syria.

But Turkish analyst Ilhan Uzgel of the Kisa Dalga news portal says Erdogan could see the current tensions as an opportunity for negotiation.

He is trying to use this bargaining chip to get something from the West. I mean, it may be the purchase of F-16 fighter jets from the United States. He knows how to do good business. He knows how far (he) can push the question.

Turkey’s purchase of F-16 fighter jets remains stalled in the US Congress.

Whatever Turkey’s intentions, analysts predict that Ankara will likely keep tensions and rhetoric high as it seeks to keep enemies and allies guessing what its true intentions are.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/turkey-threatens-to-hit-us-backed-syrian-kurds-/6845288.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: