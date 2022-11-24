Politics
Erdogan promises ground invasion of Syria, Kurds prepare response
QAMISHLI, Syria Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed on Wednesday to order a ground invasion of northern Syria targeting Kurdish groups, amid years of border violence and repeated Turkish incursions.
Turkey has in recent days launched a series of airstrikes on suspected militant targets in northern Syria and Iraq, in retaliation for the deadly November 13 bombing in Istanbul that Ankara blames on Kurdish groups. The groups have denied any involvement in the bombing and say the Turkish strikes killed civilians and threatened the fight against the Islamic State group.
Ankara’s allies, particularly Russia, have tried to avoid a ground incursion, but Erdogan said in a speech to lawmakers from his ruling party in Ankara on Wednesday that air operations are “just the beginning” and that Turkey is determined to “close all of our southern borders…with a security strip that will prevent the possibility of attacks on our country.”
Turkey has carried out a series of incursions into Syria since 2016 and already controls parts of northern Syria. Erdogan said the new military offensive, scheduled to take place “at the most opportune time for us”, would target the regions of Tel Rifaat, Manbij and Kobani, also known by its Arabic name Ayn Al Arab.
“The day is near when these concrete tunnels that terrorists use for their safety will become their graves,” he said.
The commander of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in northeast Syria has said his group is ready to repel a ground invasion by Turkey.
SDF leader Mazloum Abdi told The Associated Press that his group has been preparing for another such attack since Turkey launched a ground offensive in the region in 2019 and “we believe we have reached a level where we can thwart any new attack. At least the Turks won’t be able to occupy more of our regions and there will be a big battle.”
He added: “If Turkey attacks one region, the war will spread to all regions…and everyone will suffer.”
After the weekend airstrikes, Turkish officials said suspected Kurdish militants fired rockets Monday across the Syrian border into Turkey, killing at least two people and injuring 10 others. Abdi denied that the SDF struck inside Turkish territory.
Russian presidential envoy to Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said Turkey should “show some restraint” in order to prevent an escalation in Syria and expressed hope that “it will be possible to convince our partners Turks to refrain from excessive use of force on Syrian territory”. ”
Mazloum called on Moscow and Damascus, as well as the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group in Syria, with which Kurdish fighters in the region have allied themselves, to take a tougher stance to prevent a ground invasion Turkey, warning that such an action could harm attempts to counter the resurgence of IS.
“We can say that our work against ISIS with the international coalition has stopped, as we are concerned about the Turkish attacks,” he said. “Our coordination and work with the Russians on the ground has also been affected by the Turkish attacks.”
Late Wednesday, Turkish airstrikes also struck near al-Hol camp in Hassakeh province where tens of thousands of wives, widows and children of Islamic State militants are being held. SDF forces and a camp official said the strikes appeared to target security forces tasked with maintaining security at the crime-ridden camp.
Sheikhmous Ahmad, a Kurdish official overseeing camps for displaced people in northeast Syria, said some detainees tried to escape.
“Security forces currently control Al-Hol camp, but that could change if these attacks continue and the detainees can disperse in the area,” Ahmad told AP. “It would also threaten international security, not just our own.”
A US Central Command spokesman said one of the Turkish strikes on Tuesday hit within 300 yards of US personnel, adding: “These strikes continue to put US forces at risk.” He declined to say where the site was that had been struck.
Turkish airstrikes, which killed a number of Syrian army soldiers operating in the same area as SDF forces, also threatened to upend a budding rapprochement between Damascus and Ankara. The two have been at odds in Syria’s civil war, but in recent months have kicked off low-level talks.
Soner Cagaptay, director of the Turkish research program at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, said the unfolding events “will likely culminate in a Turkish incursion into Syria,” but perhaps not immediately.
“I think Ankara aligns the two stars required for an incursion into Syria, the stars being the American star and the Russian star,” Cagaptay said, noting that Washington and its allies need Turkey’s support to give NATO membership for Finland and Sweden, while Russia seeks an agreement between Ankara and Damascus that could “conclude the war” in Syria.
Associated Press writers Suzan Fraser in Ankara, Kareem Chehayeb in Beirut and Ghaith Alsayed in Idlib, Syria contributed to this report. Sewell reported from Beirut.
