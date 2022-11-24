Gujarat Assembly Elections | Nepotism and Congress vote-banking politics have ruined the country, Modi says

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi equated Congress with casteism, nepotism and vote-banking politics hitting the opposition party, holding it responsible for the ruin of the country and the state.

The Prime Minister resumed his election campaign in his home state of Gujarat where he held four rallies on Wednesday, leading the campaign of ruling parties in the state where the BJP is seeking a rare 7th consecutive term.

Besides Mehsana, he organized rallies in Vadodara and Bhavnagar and in the tribal district of Dahod. Since the Assembly polls were announced, the Prime Minister has held up to 14 rallies and two roadshows across the state.

Congressional leaders have always wanted to keep people poor so that they remain dependent on the government, he said.

Interestingly, the Congress has become the main target of the Prime Ministers’ campaign in Gujarat where the election is being held in a triangular pattern with the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which no longer appears as a powerful force there. a few weeks. from.

The Prime Minister and other BJP leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah in their campaign speech went to great lengths to remind the people of the difficulties faced by the Congress regimes in the State before the electorate in which nearly 40% of them had not seen any Congress. -led government in the state.

The Prime Minister said young people in their 20s and 30s may not even know the kind of hardships faced by the people of Mehsana and Gujarat in the past, including the acute shortage of water and electricity, and other similar problems.

Droughts were also common at this time. Only after the BJP came to power; he put Gujarat on the path to prosperity amid natural calamities and using limited resources, he said.

In the past, water and electricity were the major issues during elections. Today, the opposition cannot talk about these issues because these issues have been resolved by us, he said.

In the Prime Minister’s speeches; the constant theme was the BJP’s development work and attacking Congress for the alleged poor governance of past regimes while painting the opposition party as pro-minority in order to polarize the electorate along communal lines in a highly sensitive state to the community.

In Dahod dominated by tribes; he asked why Congress did not support the nomination of a tribal woman Draupadi Murmu as President of India.

He told the rally of mostly tribal voters that despite many opportunities, Congress for several decades did not elevate a tribal to the office of president of the country.

Apart from the prime minister, the chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Assam were also in Gujarat to campaign for the assembly elections as part of the poll campaign crafted by the ruling parties out of 182 seats which take place in two phases on December 1 and 5.