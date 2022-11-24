Imran Khan ‘sold’ gold medal he received from India: Pakistan’s defense minister





Imran Khan’s actions not per se illegal but contrary to high moral standards (File)

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has “sold” a gold medal he received from India during his cricket days, the country’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has claimed.

The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician is in the crosshairs these days for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch he received as Prime Minister at a cut price from the state custodian called Toshakhana and sell them for a profit.

During a televised broadcast on Monday, Defense Minister Asif said Khan “sold a gold medal he received from India”, the Express Tribune newspaper said on Tuesday quoting the senior Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N).

Asif did not provide any details of the gold medal Khan allegedly sold.

Meanwhile, a coin collector claimed on Tuesday that he bought the medal given to Khan by India from a private coin seller in Lahore for less than Rs 3,000.

Shakeel Ahmad Khan, who belongs to Kasur near Lahore, made the statement while appearing on a Geo New TV channel talk show.

“I bought a collection of six or seven medals for Rs 3,000 in 2014 and this medal was one of them,” he said.

Shakeel said the medical was in poor condition, but after carefully cleaning it, he learned it was a special medal. “Further investigation showed that it was the medal awarded by the Cricket Club of India to Imran Khan in 1987 in Mumbai,” he claimed.

He said he donated the medal to the Pakistan Cricket Board for free.

“The PCB accepted the donation and also gave me a certificate,” he said.

The show’s host, Hamid Mir, said in an interview with Shakeel, that Imran Khan and his team played a game in Mumbai and the interesting part of the game was that Pakistani player Abdul Qadir was injured. and that Sachin Tendulkar had fielded Pakistan as a substitute.

Khan’s actions are not illegal per se, but are contrary to the high moral standards that Khan has always spoken about, according to the Express Tribune report.

Usually these gifts are either permanently deposited in the Toshakhana or purchased by the person who received them at a lower price.

Khan had been disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan for making “false statements and incorrect statement” in the Toshakhana case.

On September 8, the ousted prime minister admitted in a written response that he had sold at least four gifts he had received during his tenure as prime minister, according to the report.

Meanwhile, addressing a session of the National Assembly, the defense minister lashed out at Khan and said the former prime minister had “gone mad with power”.

He said Khan should not “target” the institutions that have backed him unconditionally over the past four years.

Asif said that the president of the PTI could not keep his promises despite the help given to him by the institutions that supported him. He noted that Khan censured the country’s armed forces despite the fact that they had announced that they would remain apolitical.

“After 75 years, we are at a point where we can say that all institutions are playing their constitutional role. These institutions have given ‘unconditional support’ to Imran Khan,” he said.

