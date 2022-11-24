Boris Johnson: Germany wanted a quick defeat of Ukraine





According to the former British Prime Minister, France would have been in denial. Reuters.









Published on 23/11/2022

Reading time: 2 mins



JJust before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Germany preferred a quick defeat of Ukraine to a protracted conflict. This is what former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday. France, according to Johnson, was in denial.

While EU member states now support Ukraine as a bloc, this was not the case before the war, Boris Johnson said in an interview with CNN. The fact that the invasion took place, he said, was a huge shock. It was clear that Russia was deploying troops on the border with Ukraine, but different European countries, according to the former British prime minister, had different ideas about what exactly that meant. According to Germany, it had to be finished quickly in the event of a possible invasion and Ukraine would give in quickly, Mr Johnson said. Berlin is said to have invoked economic reasons to justify this decision. I couldn’t support that, I thought that was a terrible way to look at it. But I can understand why they thought and felt that, Johnson explained. Before the Russian attack, many Western governments feared that Ukraine would be defeated within days due to Russian military superiority.



