Living 20 kilometers from Xi Jinping’s favorite military base

The first light shines through the fog on Beigan, one of the Matsu Islands in the Taiwan Strait, 270 kilometers from the Taiwanese capital, Taipei, but only 20 kilometers from China.

Credit:Eric Bagshaw Between the rows of century-old stone houses that dot Qinbi Village, locals prepare fish noodles for breakfast, fishermen cast their nets, and I drop a story from a stoop in an alley overlooking the ocean, after having spent the last week jumping around the Taiwan Strait. It’s hard to imagine that such a serene place could be the first point of attack in the next great power conflict, but reminders dot the landscape. Beneath the fishermen’s houses are bunkers; on the other side of the bay, signs tell residents to be ready to fight.

The Matsu Islands were taken over by the future Taiwanese government, the Kuomintang, in the early 20th century, after the end of the Qing imperial dynasty. It took rivals in the Chinese Communist Party another 38 years to rule Taiwan, but they have ruled the islands closest to China since 1911. A billboard on Mazu Island in Taiwan bears a message reminding people to be ready to fight. Credit:Daniel Ceng To get here from Taipei, you must first navigate Taiwan’s sometimes unstable weather and land on a single-strip runway. When we arrived, the airport had been closed for six hours. The ferry ride to Qinbi took about 20 minutes, but was an hour long thanks to the choppy South China Sea. Luckily, photographer Daniel Ceng had brought some travel sickness tablets with him on a recent assignment in Ukraine, which got us through the journey, but it reminded us of the harsh conditions any invading force faces. China could face if it attempted to invade Taiwan. Qinbi sits across from Fujian, a key air force and military base for the Chinese People’s Liberation Army and the pride of Xi Jinping, who first came to national attention here as provincial governor . China’s largest air force aircraft carrier is named after Fujian. It’s hard to miss the symbolism of the future of Taiwan-China relations. To drive home the point, Xi has repeatedly warned that he reserves the right to take Taiwan by force if necessary to complete the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Few people in Matsu buy what Xi sells.

