From the Global High Table to the Voice of the Global South: The India-wide G20 Plan | Latest India News

The Narendra Modi government plans to showcase India’s development model and the country’s unique and significant achievements (such as leadership in fin-tech), and underscore its position as an agenda-shaper with a seat in the global high table, but also a voice for the global south in India’s first G20 presidency, people familiar with the matter said.

In more than 200 meetings in 56 Indian cities, New Delhi will demonstrate the country’s successes such as its highly acclaimed public digital infrastructure, its role of the generics industry as the world’s pharmacy and its strong financial inclusion model, the people added, listing in detail for the first time, the country’s plans for its G20 presidency which begins on December 1 and culminates in a major summit in September 2023.

It will also push forward its Lifestyle for the Environment (LiFe) agenda, first mentioned by Prime Minister Modi at the climate conference in 2021, and launched by him the UN chief this year. ), climate finance, energy transition and women-led development.

India will also use its presidency to build consensus on long overdue reforms in multilateral institutions and on the global debt crisis.

We want the G20 Presidency to be action-oriented and results-oriented. We will focus on these issues. We want to reach high-level school principals. The major decisions taken previously will continue but we will try to marry them with new innovations. We want to position the Indian model as potential for problem solving and development, said one of the people quoted above.

But the meetings will not only be about official engagements, the people added. The Modi government will also showcase the country’s soft power; a dose of culture, a taste of cuisine and excursions to places of historical interest.

Main objectives

India, the people added, sees an opportunity in its G20 presidency coming amid a global geopolitical and economic crisis. It also comes in the context of India’s crucial role in building consensus at the Bali G20 summit where, according to a second person, 15 rounds of ministerial meetings failed before India stepped in. Paragraph 3 of the Bali declaration on Russian aggression in Ukraine is the result of the intervention. The G20 2022 statement, drafted by India’s Sherpa, adopted in Bali last week has been copied verbatim by Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders on their stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Amitabh Kant, the G20 Sherpa for India, said this is the first time that India will set the world’s agenda. Until now, we were reacting to the agenda received from the developed world.

Now the leadership is shifting to a developing country and therefore as we look to the world it is important to bring the narrative from India. Some unique things have happened in India, like digital transformation, which is very different from what the West has done. We believe in creating public goods and enabling the private sector to innovate. We also made a unique health story as the world’s pharmacy, he added.

According to the people, India also wants to use the meetings to reiterate its position as an emerging voice of the Global South.

G20 countries account for 85% of global GDP, 60% of global population and 75% of all trade. New Delhi plans to host the most inclusive G20 meetings with over 800 special guests from Bangladesh, Egypt, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Mauritius, Netherlands, Spain and UAE Arab States, many international organizations and business leaders who will be attending meetings over the coming year. .

New Delhi also faces major challenges. The climate crisis is accelerating; Covid-19 and the war between Ukraine and Russia have led to a setback in the Sustainable Development Goals; and the pandemic has pushed 300 million people back into poverty. Many countries are facing a debt crisis as geopolitical tensions rise, resulting in a food and energy crisis. But Prime Minister Modi is clear. This is an opportunity for India to lead the consensus, Kant said.

The Modi government, however, brings with it a massive scale of operations and an enviable record in delivering public goods, the people explained. And the country’s economy will remain the fastest growing among major economies in 2022-23 and 2023-24 according to the IMF. India is also a global leader in fintech and has the third largest start-up ecosystem in the world. We are rapidly emerging as the world’s technology garage, Kant adds.

Background operations

Realizing that not all G20 presidencies have had an impact, India has already set up its G20 secretariat in the well-equipped neighborhood of Sushma Swaraj Bhavan in South Delhi.

There are 13 working groups under the Sherpa Track and each group will prepare issue notes that will translate into final documents. These final documents will form the basis of the negotiations which will continue for the next few months and will ultimately lead to the leaders’ declaration, the first official said.

In addition to the 13 Sherpa Track groups, there will be meetings of foreign ministers and line ministers. The 11 Commitment Groups, Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors will meet separately in approximately eight meetings.

The ministries have already received their missions. The issue of anti-corruption is dealt with by the DoPT, and agriculture, culture, tourism, health, education, labor and employment and climate change by the respective ministries.

The development agenda is driven by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, that of the digital economy by the MEITY, that of disaster management by the NDMA, that of trade and investment by the Ministry of Commerce and that of the energy transition by that of electricity. All their contributions will come to the G20 secretariat and we will then distribute the discussion documents, added the first official.

In addition to line ministries, engagement groups have been formed for topics such as business, start-ups, women, science and urban development.

Government officials are also preparing for issues that require negotiations such as finance and technology for climate action, collective action for the SDGs, digital public good, debt sustainability, institutional reforms multilateralism and the just energy transition.

We are moving from being a contributor to the agenda to being a shaper of the agenda. These are the areas where India wants to help build consensus, the second person said

The taste of India

The more than 200 meetings over the next year will provide attendees and delegates with the opportunity to experience India in all its glory, the people said.

The G20 Secretariat has planned hands-on outreach activities that include beach and coastal cleanups, green building displays, cultural exhibition, waste recycling, health camps focusing on Ayurveda and traditional medicine, a technology hackathon, the presentation of millets and food and the promotion of Rupay cards in the diaspora.

Two exhibits are due to be held in Delhi during the G20 summit next year: India as the mother of democracy and the country’s rapid digital transformation. There are 4 billion people in the world without a digital identity while we have made 50 years of progress in 7 years in digital transactions. What we are trying to show is that India’s financial inclusion model can be implemented globally, the first official said.

The government also aims to make the delegate experience spiritually uplifting, culturally enriching and mentally rejuvenating.

Meetings will take place across India, in major cities, but also off the beaten track, such as Imphal, Kohima, Leh, Port Blair, Siliguri, Agartala, Gangtok, Shimla, Rishikesh, Aizwal and Agartala. For example, the first meeting of ambassadors, scheduled for Thursday, is taking place in Havelock, Port Blair.

All these meetings will allow dignitaries and visitors to taste the local cuisine and discover Indian cultural programs.

The plans of governments, according to the population, also have a component of jan bhagidari or the interaction between delegates and local people through university outreach programs, marathons, book fairs and dance festivals.

G20 utility items will also have an Indian imprint. G20 mugs will have Madhubani art from Bihar; water bottles will have J&K’s Kanojo art; the records will feature the work of Lucknows Chikankari for example, said an official with knowledge of the matter.