Congress model means caste and vote bank politics: PM Modi





Mehsana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the “Congress model” meant casteism, division and ballot-banking politics that had “ruined” Gujarat and the entire country. Soliciting BJP candidates in Mehsana, Gujarat, an electoral ward, Modi said the Bharatiya Janata Party had never endorsed the policy of “favoritism and discrimination” that is evident among young people who believe in the ruling party.

“The Congress model means corruption, nepotism, dynastic politics, bigotry and casteism. They are known to indulge in vote bank politics and create divisions between people of different castes or even in different districts to be in power. “This model has ruined not only Gujarat but also India. This is why we must strive today to move the country forward. We (BJP) have never endorsed such a policy of favoritism and discrimination. This is why young people trust us,” the Prime Minister said. Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted the ruling party after ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ led by him entered Madhya Pradesh and alleged that the BJP was ‘sowing fear in the first place’. spirit of young people, farmers and workers and when it took hold, they turned it into violence”. Voting for 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will begin on December 8. The North Gujarat region will vote in the second phase. “They (Congress) have always wanted to keep people poor so that they remain dependent on the government,” the prime minister said at a rally in the northern Gujarat city. He said the youths are confident that the BJP policies will create more opportunities for them in the future. The Prime Minister said young people aged between 20 and 25 may not even know the kind of hardships faced by residents of Mehsana district in the past, including the severe shortage of water and electricity. “Droughts were also frequent at that time. We (BJP) had put Gujarat on the path to prosperity amid natural calamities and using limited resources. In the past, water and electricity were the major issues during elections. Today, the opposition cannot speak out on these issues because these issues are resolved by us,” said Modi, who had served as Chief Minister of Gujarat before assuming the post of Prime Minister in 2014. The Prime Minister recalled that several farmers, including young people, had been killed by police gunfire for demanding power connections when Congress was in power. “People have to pay bribes to get a power connection under Congress rule. To change the situation, we initiated reforms in the electricity sector by laying new transmission lines and installing transformers. From just 5 lakh of agricultural connections two decades ago, Gujarat now has 20 lakh of such power connections,” he added. The Prime Minister also said that solar power generation in Gujarat has increased to 8,000 MW while wind power generation has reached the 10,000 megawatt mark. The Prime Minister is also due to speak at campaign rallies in Dahod, Vadodara and Bhavnagar during the day. …

