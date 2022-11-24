Pakistani army chief admits army meddles in politics | New





But General Qamar Javed Bajwa reveals that the most powerful institution in the country has decided to stay away from politics.

Islamabad, Pakistan Outgoing Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa says the army has illegally interfered in politics for decades and will not do so again.

In his final speech as army chief, Bajwa on Wednesday defended the country’s most powerful institution, which has come under criticism, including from former prime minister Imran Khan, who has accused the army of having played a role in his dismissal in April.

Speaking at an event at the army headquarters in the eastern town of Rawalpindi, the 62-year-old general questioned why neighboring India’s army was not being criticized by the public.

In my opinion, the reason is the constant military interference in politics for 70 years, which is unconstitutional, he said. That is why, since February last year, the military decided not to interfere in any political matter.

He added that the military had begun its catharsis and expressed hope that political parties will also examine their behavior.

The reality is that in Pakistan, institutions, political parties and civil society have all made mistakes, Bajwa said. It’s time to learn from them and move on.

Bajwa highlighted Pakistan’s precarious economic situation and called on all stakeholders to put aside their egos, work in tandem and learn to accept their wins and losses.

The 62-year-old general has been at the helm of the 600,000-strong nuclear army since 2016. He was granted a three-year extension in August 2019 by then Prime Minister Khan. He is expected to retire on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is expected to announce his successor in the coming days.

In a speech of about 10 minutes, Bajwa spent a lot of time on the subject of politics and condemned the outpouring of negativity and harsh criticism towards the army, which has ruled the country for more than half the time. since its independence in 1947.

The military has major interests in the economy and wields considerable influence over South Asian countries’ foreign affairs and national security policy. No Prime Minister has ever completed his term.

Bajwa admitted that criticism of the military by political parties and the public is their right, but cautioned against using undignified words against the military.

Everyone should keep in mind that there are limits to that patience, he said. I want to ignore this aggressive criticism towards myself and my army because Pakistan is the most important for all of us.

