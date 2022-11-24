I asked Donald Trump to be my running mate of 2024





Kanye West says he asked Donald Trump to be his 2024 presidential running mate during a meeting at Florida’s former presidents estate this week.

The 45-year-old rapper who returned to Twitter after being banned for an anti-Semitic rant said he went to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach to make the pitch, and a Trump source confirmed the visit at The Post on Wednesday.

“First time at Mar-a-Lago. Rain and traffic. I can’t believe I kept President Trump waiting. And I had jeans. Ouch, West tweeted Tuesday night.

What do you think he replied when I asked him to be my running mate in 2024? he asked, using Twitter’s polling feature to add buttons with the choices “That’s very yes or” That’s very no.

The hip-hop star, who now goes by the name Ye, has previously met Trump in New York and Washington, DC, including at lunch with Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump where he dropped an F-bomb in the Oval Office in October 2018. .

Trump and West met at Trump Tower in Manhattan in 2016. AP Kanye West says he traveled to Mar-a-Lago to meet Donald Trump. Bloomberg via Getty Images

The couple also met at Trump Tower in Manhattan in December 2016.

West’s supposed reunion in Florida with the former president comes amid a series of his messy rants and outbursts.

The rapper, who is arguably Trump’s most famous supporter, was suspended from Twitter in October after writing that he wanted to go to the death row against 3 on Jews.

Kanye West has had a series of messy rants recently.GC Images

West returned to the social media site on Sunday and announced his intention to run for president in 2024 on the same day.

His friend Trump, meanwhile, was kicked off Twitter last year ‘due to the risk of incitement to violence following the January 6 attacks on the US Capitol, but was allowed back in last week. .

A representative for West did not immediately return a request for comment on Wednesday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2022/11/23/kanye-west-i-asked-donald-trump-to-be-my-2024-running-mate/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos