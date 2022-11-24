Xi Jinping-led CCP appoints no women to powerful Politburo for first time in 25 years





The Chinese Communist Party, the CCP under President Xi Jinping, has moved women away from power and abandoned traditional gestures towards equality. According to media reports, Johanna Costigan, a junior researcher at the Center for China Analysis at the Asia Society Policy Institute in New York, told Nikkei Asia that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China broke tradition by raising 24 men and that no women have been named. in Politburo parties, omitting its usual female symbol for the first time in 25 years. Women won only 11 of the 205 seats in the party’s new Central Committee. “No Women” in Xi Jinping’s CCP In Xi’s CCP, the main determinants of officials’ promotion prospects are loyalty and helpfulness to the top leader, which matter more than qualifications or affirmative action-type standards. According to Johanna Costigan, the leader of the party no longer feels obliged to defend gender equality. Yaqiu Wang, senior researcher with the US campaign group Human Rights Watch, said, “I never thought the CCP really cared about women’s rights, but at least it paid lip service. service, in part by placing women in select positions of power. Furthermore, she added that the emancipation of women is part of the founding ideology of communism. As Nikkei Asia has reported, Xi’s ideological guidelines have chosen aspects of this founding ideology, conveniently ignoring socialist feminism, which supports equal rights for women and advocates for women’s political participation. Xi invoked Marxist principles to justify policy positions like common prosperity. For China, the party must have a clear definition of what it thinks is and is not Chinese. The anti-feminist position of the Chinese Communist Parties has succeeded in developing a clear definition of gender roles within the family and society. China has implemented policies that affirm traditional values, including a crackdown on tutoring, restricting media portrayals of sissy men and limiting the types of products, celebrities and influencers allowed to endorse. Costigan said amendments to the Women’s Rights Act passed last month included nice language prohibiting discrimination, sexual assault, kidnapping and trafficking of women, but enforcement by women’s rights advocates women is unequal. Xi’s CCP has claimed that there is an appropriate number of women in leadership positions in state organs, but the reality of this appropriate number seems to be zero. The CCP’s anti-feminist stance goes hand in hand with its attempts to suppress ethnic minority cultures.

