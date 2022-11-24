Politics
Mamata Banerjee ATTACKS Narendra Modi again on NRC: You became Prime Minister because | India News
NEW DELHI/KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Center over the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and accused the latter of insulting voters who voted for him and his party. Addressing a rally in the state capital of Kolkata, the TMC leader said: Sometimes they are told (ordinary people) that they are not Indian citizens but if they are not no, how did they vote? You became Prime Minister because of our votes, and today you say you will grant us citizenship rights. What does it mean? You’re not insulting us?
Sometimes they are told (ordinary people) that they are not Indian citizens, but if they are not, how did they vote? You became Prime Minister because of our votes, and today you say you will grant us citizenship rights. What does it mean? Don’t you insult us: WB CM Mamata Banerjee (23.11) pic.twitter.com/dmjIfCalb8
ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2022
The Chief Minister of West Bengal also urged people in the state to ensure that their names are on the voters list to avoid being sent to detention camps under the guise of implementing the national register. citizens (NRC).
She made the remarks while addressing a program organized by the state government to distribute ‘pattas’ (deed) land to marginalized families in all districts. “There is an exercise going on to update the voters list. Make sure your name is there on the voters list. If there is a mistake, your name could be omitted from the list and you could be sent in detention camps on behalf of the NRC.
“Such cases have been witnessed in Assam. The NRC is shame, shame and disgrace. There is a conspiracy hatching. Waste no time and register to get your name on the voter list,” a said Banerjee. The CM, digging into the BJP-run Center, also questioned why people who had exercised their right to vote to elect the country’s prime minister “need to provide proof of citizenship”.
Referring to incidents of “forced takeover of land by railway and airport authorities” in the past, Banerjee said, “No evictions will be permitted in Bengal without proper compensation and rehabilitation.” She asked people to stage protests if their lands were taken by force and assured them that the state government would be there to support the cause.
“The poor cannot be forcibly evicted from a place. I have heard that people are being evicted from certain areas for overflight work and highway construction. We will never allow such use of bulldozers Don’t give up so easily, protest these workouts,” Banerjee stressed. “We have identified 300 refugee settlements in the state, and its residents will receive pattas land in due course,” she said.
The CM also said that beneficiaries do not need to provide an Aadhaar card to qualify for financial assistance under his government’s ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ scheme. Without giving a name, she claimed that letters were sent to the Center alleging that funds were being misappropriated in West Bengal.
“I am ashamed to take the names of those who write to the Center asking them to create an economic blockade in West Bengal. They have alleged that central funds are being misappropriated,” she added.
Lashing out at the Narendra Modi-led dispensation, she said the central government “operates on the instructions of the party (BJP)”. “The (central) government receives instructions from the party. If the party says it’s night, it (the Center) also agrees,” she added.
(With contributions from the agency)
