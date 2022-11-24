Mashaikhs and scholars express solidarity with Imran Khan





At the International Council of Mashaikhs held here at a local hotel on Wednesday, Mashaikhs and Ulema expressed their solidarity with President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan and expressed their full confidence in the leadership .

Provincial Health Minister and Chairman of PTI Central Punjab, Dr. Yasmin Rashid participated as a special guest in the event which was attended by Pir Noorul Haq Qadri, Mian Jalil Sharqpuri and a large number of other Mashaikhs and academics.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr. Yasmin Rashid said on this occasion that we are grateful to the International Masheikh Council for convening a very important meeting to express our loneliness with Imran Khan. The whole nation condemned the murder of Arshad Sharif. She said that Imran Khan is the only person who has raised the slogan of Islamophobia around the world. Currently, the system of cruelty and injustice prevails in the country. Imran Khan has given the nation of Pakistan a new concept of real freedom.

Provincial Minister Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif have corruption cases worth billions of rupees. All of them, including Nawaz Sharif, belong to turbans. All major and petty thieves have merged into the federal government. Imran Khan only went to the people with the message of real freedom in the country. A murderous attack on a world leader is intolerable.

She said not registering an FIR for the deadly attack on Imran Khan is tantamount to flouting the law. We will take freedom, freedom is our right. FIRs will be filed against Shahbaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah and General Faisal. Is justice only for the weak? Imran Khan has the right to file an FIR on anyone he suspects.

