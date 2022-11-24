when Boris Johnson loosens up on France and Germany





Boris Johnson, London, September 6. HANNAH MCKAY / REUTERS

In an interview on CNN Portugal, the former British Prime Minister denounces the denial until the last moment of France in the face of the prospect of a Russian invasion.

London correspondent, BoJo has never had his tongue in his pocket, and this is even less the case since he is no longer in business. On CNN Portugal, the former British Prime Minister confided that, last winter, France had t in the dni until the last moment facing the prospect of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. read alsoWar in Ukraine: When the tide of war threatens to slip away from the West According to Boris Johnson, Western nations were very divided on the subject of Ukraine before Moscow launched its attack on Ukraine on February 24. It was a huge shock, he said, we could see the tactical groups of Russian battalions amassing, but some countries had very different assessments. CNN recalls that Emmanuel Macron was at the forefront of discussing with Vladimir Poutine. And that in March, the head of French military intelligence, General Eric Vidaud, was allegedly asked to resign from his post in part to not having anticipated Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. A disastrous way of looking at things Two other major EU countries take it for their rank. Germany, first, is accused of having initially favored a quick Ukrainian military defeat over a long conflict. The German view was that if this were to happen, it would be a disaster. So it was better for all this to end quickly and for Ukraine to bend Johnson said, citing all sorts of sound economic reasons for this approach. I couldn’t stand that, it was a terrible way to look at it, he continued. But I can understand why they thought and felt that continued BoJo. An allusion to Germany’s energy dependence on Moscow. These revelations provoked a scathing denial from the Germans, who pointed out that the former Prime Minister had a special relationship with the truth. Johnson also charges Italy, revealing that Mario Draghi, in power at the time, had thought unable to support the position we took given his addiction massive to Russian hydrocarbons. Boris Johnson recognizes, however, that once hostilities began, all European countries rallied to the Ukrainian cause and today provide it with unwavering support.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lefigaro.fr/international/ukraine-quand-boris-johnson-se-lache-sur-la-france-et-l-allemagne-20221123 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos