Morning Brief: India-wide G20 plan and all the latest news | Latest India News





Here’s today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other updates from the Hindustan Times. From the Global High Table to the Voice of the Global South: The India-wide G20 Plan The Narendra Modi government plans to showcase India’s development model and the country’s unique and significant achievements (such as leadership in fin-tech), and underscore its position as an agenda-shaper with a seat in the global high table, but also a voice for the global south in India’s first G20 presidency, people familiar with the matter said. Read more Sent screenshot of Indies dashboard to Finch, said what’s up with Suryakumar? ‘: Massive praise from Maxwell Suryakumar Yadav had a dream run in international cricket. He finished third in run-geters at the recently concluded T20 World Cup. He maintained the same form in New Zealand as fans watched another show from the current number one ranked T20I hitter earlier this week. Read more Bihar teacher’s fun way of interacting with students is going viral on social media. look A teacher in Bihar is making headlines after a video showing her interacting with students in a fun way created waves on social media. The video opens to show a teacher named Khusboo Kumari singing Anuradha Paudwal and Billi Boli Meon by Suresh Wadkar as she urges students to come forward. Read more Nick Jonas Says Everything He’s Done ‘Right’ Is Due to Priyanka Chopra, Calls Daughter Malti Marie ‘Perfect’ Singer Nick Jonas has praised his wife-actor Priyanka Chopra saying that everything he has “done well is because of her”. Speaking to his father Kevin Jonas Sr on the latest episode of his Legendary Podcast show, Storytelling with Nick Jonas, the singer also said his conversations with Priyanka Chopra had been “invaluable”. Nick also called his daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas “perfect”. Read more ‘OG Fashion Queen’ Sonam Kapoor Shows New Way to Wear Skirts for Winters at Event with Anand Ahuja: See Photos, Videos Actress and new mum Sonam Kapoor flew to Delhi yesterday to attend an event in the nation’s capital with her husband, Anand Ahuja, and brother, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. Sonam has arrived on occasion in a sleek ensemble perfect for beating cold winters in style. Read more

