Owaisi mocks PM Modi





According to Owaisi, the man said to his girlfriend, “Modi sarkar par bharosa mat karo, tum shadi kar lo (Don’t trust the Modi government, you are getting married),” Owaisi added quoting the man, while taking a jibe at PM Modi over the lack of government jobs in the country. Updated on – 10:18, Thu – 24 Nov 22 In my opinion: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi has attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over unemployment in the country with a joke. He said he met a young man in a hotel who used a joke to explain his situation in life. “Main jis ladki se shaadi karna chahta hun, usne mujhse aa kar kaha ki aapki sarkari naukri kab lagegi, papa ladka dhund rahe hain is looking for a husband),” Owaisi said, quoting the man at a rally on Tuesday. According to Owaisi, the man said to his girlfriend, ‘Modi sarkar par bharosa mat karo, tum shadi kar lo’ (Don’t trust the Modi government, you are getting married),” Owaisi added quoting the man, while taking a jibe at PM Modi. on the lack of government jobs in the country. Striking at the “reduced” number of jobs to be provided until 2024, compared to those announced during the BJP’s campaign for the 2014 general elections, the AIMIM leader said: “Prime Minister Modi promised to give 2 million jobs in 2014. It’s been eight years, now it says 10 million jobs will be given until 2024. 16 million jobs should have been given so far. it reduced it to 10 lakh jobs.AIMIM is vying for 14 seats in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls for which the party has announced the names of 14 candidates. The party is seeking a share of voters and is attacking the government for the same reason over unemployment and the recent incident of the Morbi bridge collapse which claimed the lives of more than 130 people. Owaisi on Monday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to claim responsibility for the ruling party in the Morbi Bridge accident.

Addressing a public meeting in Ahmedabad, Owaisi said, “If the BJP takes credit for making Gujarat, it should also tell us who is responsible for building the Morbi Bridge where 140 people died in cause of the collapse. But still, the wealthy in the business are not taken. PM Modi, why do you like rich people? The Morbi incident took place weeks before elections were announced in the state earlier this month, sparking speculation of a political setback for the ruling BJP in the state. Last week, Owaisi was greeted with ‘Modi-Modi’ chants and shown black flags as he campaigned for his party’s candidate in East Surat constituency in the upcoming assembly elections. from Gujarat. In videos that have gone viral on social media, the youths could be seen waving black flags in protest against the leader of AIMIM in the city. Owaisi, however, ignored the protest and called on people to support his party in the upcoming assembly elections during the rally.

Elections for the Assembly of 182 member states will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will begin on December 8. In Gujarat, the ruling BJP has been in power for more than 27 years and is seeking its seventh term.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://telanganatoday.com/modi-sarkar-par-bharosa-mat-karo-tum-shadi-kar-lo-owaisi-takes-a-jibe-at-pm-modi

