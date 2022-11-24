Imran Khan’s life at risk: Home Ministry asks PTI leadership to postpone public gatherings – Pakistan





The Interior Ministry on Wednesday asked the PTI leadership to postpone its public rallies due to threats to Imran Khan’s life and the prevailing security situation in the country, Radio Pakistan reported.

A letter to PTI Secretary General Asad Umar said the Home Ministry had shared threat alerts generated by credible intelligence sources on the life of Imran Khan by anti-state elements and aimed at destabilize the country.

The letter also mentioned Imran Khan’s recent attack by an armed assailant in Wazirabad.

Rana Sanaullah urges PTI to review Imran Khan’s security arrangements

The letter stated that the federal government provided Imran Khan with an armored vehicle and deployed police and civilian armed forces during his stay in the Islamabad Capital Territory.

The letter stated that it was expected that the Punjab government would take all measures to ensure the safety of not only the leader of the PTI but also the participants in the march.

“Anti-state elements like Al-Qaeda, Daesh, the TTP and the radicalized youth of the TLP can take advantage of soft targets like public gatherings to destabilize the country through suicide bombings and improvised explosive devices,” he said. he declares.

He further noted that the Ministry of Interior had officially informed the affected neighborhoods about the threat to the life of Imran Khan and the general public.

