Politics
Justin Trudeau explains what Chinese interference he discussed with Xi Jinping at the G20 summit
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered his most detailed explanation yet of the type of interference he raised with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting earlier this month.
At the recent G20 summit in Indonesia, the Prime Minister’s Office told reporters that Trudeau raised serious concerns with Xi about Chinese interference in Canada, but gave no details.
Andrew Coyne: There can be no end to this war that leaves Putin in power
In a rare unscheduled exchange caught on camera, Mr. Xi then confronted Mr. Trudeau over the fact that details had been shared with the media. Everything we discuss has been leaked in the newspaper; it is not appropriate, Xi said through an interpreter.
During Question Period in the House of Commons on Wednesday, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre asked: What specific interference was the Prime Minister referring to when he raised his serious concerns about interference with the Chinese President?
Mr. Trudeau gave his most comprehensive response to date.
We have known for many years that there are constant engagements by Chinese government officials in Canadian communities, with local media, reporting on illegal Chinese police stations, he said.
These are all things that we continue to be concerned about, that our officials remain active on, and that we will continue to be vigilant about to keep Canadians safe.
The RCMP said earlier this month they were investigating reports of criminal activity linked to these police stations in Canada after a human rights group reported that China was operating from more than 50 such sites, including three in the Greater Toronto Area.
Mr. Poilievre also asked if the Prime Minister had ever been briefed on the interference and Mr. Trudeau replied that he was regularly briefed by intelligence officials and security experts on threats to Canada, that he s It’s about cyber threats, interference in Canadian diaspora communities, it’s about the use of disinformation or online misinformation.
In his first question period since returning from a 10-day trip that included four international summits, Trudeau was also pressed on whether he was aware of alleged Chinese interference in the federal election. of 2019.
A House of Commons committee is investigating the matter after Global News reported this month that Chinese funds had flowed to a pro-Beijing network in Canada that included at least 11 candidates in this election.
Chief Electoral Officer Stephane Perrault told the committee on Tuesday that he was unable to comment on the accuracy of the content of recent news reports.
Mr Perrault told MPs that he had not received any reports of specific Chinese interference, but that any investigation into such reports would lie not with him, but with the Commissioner of Canada Elections.
He added: I have no reason to believe that the election as a whole was not a free and fair election.
Alain Therrien, the Bloc Québécois House Leader, accused Mr. Trudeau in French of running through the halls to grab Mr. Xi and discuss interference, but of feigning ignorance at home and in Parliament as to the details specific.
Does he know all the details of Chinese interference and hide them from us, or did he confront Xi Jinping on the sole basis of a press report? asked Mr. Therrien.
Trudeau said the question was nonsense and that his government always takes allegations of interference from other countries seriously. He said that in all the briefings he received, the integrity of Canadian elections was never questioned.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theglobeandmail.com/canada/article-justin-trudeau-elaborates-on-what-chinese-interference-he-discussed/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Justin Trudeau explains what Chinese interference he discussed with Xi Jinping at the G20 summit
- Should I invest in the stock market after losing 50% of my account value?
- Idaho victim’s father and siblings speak to CNN about the investigation
- Imran Khan’s life at risk: Home Ministry asks PTI leadership to postpone public gatherings – Pakistan
- Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale still alive, family confirms amid death reports
- The Theater of Digital Art holds groundbreaking digital fashion show in Dubai
- Access this bullish tech stock on PRNT
- Owaisi mocks PM Modi
- “I don’t think it’s something…”
- Changes to Google’s employee evaluation system raise concerns about layoffs
- Morning Brief: India-wide G20 plan and all the latest news | Latest India News
- West Indies vs Prime Ministers XI, Live Cricket Scores, Scoreboard, Australia’s First Test, Marcus Harris