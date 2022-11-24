Justin Trudeau explains what Chinese interference he discussed with Xi Jinping at the G20 summit

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered his most detailed explanation yet of the type of interference he raised with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting earlier this month.

At the recent G20 summit in Indonesia, the Prime Minister’s Office told reporters that Trudeau raised serious concerns with Xi about Chinese interference in Canada, but gave no details.

In a rare unscheduled exchange caught on camera, Mr. Xi then confronted Mr. Trudeau over the fact that details had been shared with the media. Everything we discuss has been leaked in the newspaper; it is not appropriate, Xi said through an interpreter.

During Question Period in the House of Commons on Wednesday, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre asked: What specific interference was the Prime Minister referring to when he raised his serious concerns about interference with the Chinese President?

Mr. Trudeau gave his most comprehensive response to date.

We have known for many years that there are constant engagements by Chinese government officials in Canadian communities, with local media, reporting on illegal Chinese police stations, he said.

These are all things that we continue to be concerned about, that our officials remain active on, and that we will continue to be vigilant about to keep Canadians safe.

The RCMP said earlier this month they were investigating reports of criminal activity linked to these police stations in Canada after a human rights group reported that China was operating from more than 50 such sites, including three in the Greater Toronto Area.

Mr. Poilievre also asked if the Prime Minister had ever been briefed on the interference and Mr. Trudeau replied that he was regularly briefed by intelligence officials and security experts on threats to Canada, that he s It’s about cyber threats, interference in Canadian diaspora communities, it’s about the use of disinformation or online misinformation.

In his first question period since returning from a 10-day trip that included four international summits, Trudeau was also pressed on whether he was aware of alleged Chinese interference in the federal election. of 2019.

A House of Commons committee is investigating the matter after Global News reported this month that Chinese funds had flowed to a pro-Beijing network in Canada that included at least 11 candidates in this election.

Chief Electoral Officer Stephane Perrault told the committee on Tuesday that he was unable to comment on the accuracy of the content of recent news reports.

Mr Perrault told MPs that he had not received any reports of specific Chinese interference, but that any investigation into such reports would lie not with him, but with the Commissioner of Canada Elections.

He added: I have no reason to believe that the election as a whole was not a free and fair election.

Alain Therrien, the Bloc Québécois House Leader, accused Mr. Trudeau in French of running through the halls to grab Mr. Xi and discuss interference, but of feigning ignorance at home and in Parliament as to the details specific.

Does he know all the details of Chinese interference and hide them from us, or did he confront Xi Jinping on the sole basis of a press report? asked Mr. Therrien.

Trudeau said the question was nonsense and that his government always takes allegations of interference from other countries seriously. He said that in all the briefings he received, the integrity of Canadian elections was never questioned.