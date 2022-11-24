Justice Department asks Pence to testify in Trump investigation | Mike Pence





The US Justice Department has asked Mike Pence to testify in its investigation into Donald Trump’s election subversion and the former vice president is considering the request, sources with knowledge of the situation told the Guardian.

Last week, Pence said he would not testify before the House Jan. 6 committee, telling CBS: Congress is not entitled to my testimony on the separation of powers under the United States constitution. United. And I believe it will set a terrible precedent for Congress to summon a vice president of the United States to speak about the deliberations that took place in the White House.

Pence also said the committee, made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans, was too partisan. Panel chairman and vice-chairman Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney denied the accusation.

The New York Times first reported news of Pence’s approach and said it recognized the Justice Department investigation could not be dismissed.

The newspaper said the request to Pence was made before Attorney General Merrick Garland announced last Friday the appointment of a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department investigation.

Garland said the appointment of career prosecutor Jack Smith would not slow the investigation into Trump’s bid to stay in power despite losing the 2020 election to Joe Biden, culminating in the deadly attack on the Capitol on 6 January 2021.

Smith will also oversee the investigation into Trump’s retention of White House records.

Trump has tried to block other senior officials from testifying before the Justice Department, citing executive privilege. Many aides received subpoenas.

Pence and the Justice Department did not immediately comment on the Times report.

On Sunday, Pence was asked if he believed Trump had committed a crime in relation to the events of Jan. 6, when some Trump supporters who attacked the Capitol building chanted Hang Mike Pence.

Pence told NBC: I don’t know if it’s criminal to listen to bad advice from lawyers.

Ahead of his own presidential race in 2024, Pence must pursue a balancing act as he seeks to distance himself from Trump while appealing to Republican voters.

With that in mind, he released a memoir, So Help Me God, which goes into detail about his version of events during his time with Trump. The book includes a detailed account of Pence’s role and views on Trump’s attempts to stay in power.

Pence ultimately refused to block the certification of electoral college results, a process he chaired. Trump, he writes, said he was too honest to participate in a conspiracy based on allegations of widespread voter fraud. But Pence also says Republicans were right to file objections to the results in key states because it meant we would have a substantive debate.

Either way, it looks like Trump would have reason to fear his former vice president’s Justice Department testimony. In his book and in interviews promoting it, Pence made it clear that he blamed Trump for the Capitol riot.

Earlier this month, Pence said ABC Trump’s words and actions made me angry.

But I turned to my daughter who was standing nearby. And I said, it doesn’t take courage to break the law. It takes courage to uphold the law. The president’s words were reckless. It is clear that he has decided to be part of the problem.

